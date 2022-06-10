Fingal Senator welcomes additional supports for carers

Fine Gael Senator Regina Doherty has said that a series of improvements to the Government’s supports for carers will take effect from June 1 2022.

She said: “My colleague the Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys TD is introducing changes to the means test for carers, the first such change in 14 years. This means that many more people in Dublin will now be eligible for the Carer’s Allowance.

“The capital disregard for carers will increase from €20,000 to €50,000. Furthermore, the weekly income disregard for Carer’s Allowance will increase to €350 per week for single carers, and to €750 per week for a couple.

“Separately, 26,598 carers in Dublin will be paid the annual Carer’s Support Grant from tomorrow (Thursday June 2). The annual grant of €1,850 was increased by Minister Humphreys in her first budget as Minister for Social Protection, in recognition of the vital role of carers and the contribution they make to society."

According to Senator Doherty, this is available to all carers providing full-time care to an older person or a person with a disability, regardless of their means or social insurance contributions.

It will be paid automatically to those who are receiving the Carer’s Allowance, Carer’s Benefit and those on Domiciliary Care Allowance schemes.