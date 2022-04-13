Fingal Senator says Swords to Ashbourne bus route needs more stops

A Fingal Senator has called for additional bus stops to be added to a section of the 197 bus service, which serves the Swords-Ashbourne route and is operated by GoAhead Ireland in conjunction with Transport for Ireland’s subsidised network.

Senator Regina Doherty (FG) said, “Officially, route 197’s major stops are at Swords, Rathbeale Road, Lispopple, Rolestown, Ninemile Stone and Ashbourne. Until very recently, drivers would stop to collect passengers at Greenogue, which is located just over the county border, and at the crossroads at Kilsallaghan. There was never an official stop in either of these locations but there is a significant number of residents along that rural stretch of the R125 who depend on the 197 service.

“The practice of drivers stopping at those locations has now ceased without warning, meaning the closest official bus stops for people living along that stretch of the road are at Rolestown and Ninemile Stone. Those stops are five kilometres apart, on a country road that can be dangerous for pedestrians.

“A number of residents and businessowners contacted me in relation to this issue, and I have contacted the National Transport Authority and Transport Infrastructure Ireland to request that the possibility of installing new, official bus stops to serve this locality be examined”.