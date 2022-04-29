Fingal Senator requests meeting with Minister of State over Skerries Harps GAA ‘plight’

A Fingal Senator has requested a meeting with the Minister of State for Sport, Jack Chambers, to discuss the future of Skerries Harps GAA Club.

Senator Regina Doherty (FG) has said the “plight” of Skerries Harps GAA – which arises from increased pressure on the club’s full size pitches on Dublin Road – must be addressed in order to ensure that the club retains its position at the heart of the community in Skerries.

Senator Doherty said: “For some time now, Skerries Harps have been seeking planning permission to develop a new pitch on their lands at Milverton, just outside Skerries.

“The main pitch – next to the clubhouse on Dublin Road – has served them very well, but as the club continues to grow and expand, it needs somewhere else to cater for the sheer amount of members joining.

“The club’s dedicated committee have made several proposals and submitted several requests to Fingal County Council. Despite this frequent engagement with officials, they have been refused planning permission for the safe development of pedestrian and cycleway access to the field at Milverton.”

Another option that has been suggested by club members is the potential upgrade of what is known locally as the “Ballast Pit”; an existing pitch that lies below ground level on the Barnageeragh Road.

Senator Doherty said she and her colleagues are making representations with regard to the potential to accommodate Skerries Harps at this location.

A spokesperson for Skerries Harps’ development committee said: “We are bursting at the seams with over 100 teams to cater for. We have 2 full size pitches. The council pitch at Townsparks floods is unusable particularly at the early and late part of the year. It means we have nowhere to train. We simply cannot get 100 teams onto our own pitch beside the clubhouse.

“Physical and mental wellbeing is hugely important and sport is a key part of that. We don’t want to have to turn kids away or limit numbers but that’s what we are facing without additional and usable resources.”

He added: “Fingal County Council spent €22,500 on a report which specifically identified a deficit of playing pitches in the Holmpatrick area of Skerries.

“Skerries Harps has land to build two pitches, a running track and a sensory walk for our members and wider community at no cost to the tax payer yet we are ”premature” with our plans. It doesn’t make sense when Fingal’s own report identifies the need based on the increase in population.”

Founded in 1908, Skerries Harps GAA has been successful in leagues and tournaments – at minor, intermediate and senior level – in football, hurling and camogie.

The club is well-established in Skerries and, in recognition of that, it received €150,000 under the Sports Capital Grant in February 2022.

Senator Doherty concluded: "The committee have aired their frustrations time and time again, and given their concerns, I have requested a meeting with the Minister of State for Sport, Jack Chambers, so that we can discuss what the future holds for this great club.”