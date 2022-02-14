Fingal Senator calls for free GP Visit Cards for six and seven-year-olds to ease burden of the cost of living

Fianna Fáil’s Fingal Senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee is calling for the provision of free GP care for children aged six and seven to commence within the next few weeks to ease the burden of the cost of living on families.

Senator Clifford-Lee commented, “It was announced in Budget 2022 last October that free GP visits for six-year olds and seven-year olds would be introduced this year. Given the severe pressures on families currently with rising prices for electricity, gas, motor fuel, and food, I’m appealing to the government, in consultation with GPs, to commence the GP visit cards for these children within the next few weeks.

“Children can be sick quite frequently when they’re young and having free GP visits ensures that no family is trying to work out if they’re child is sick enough to spend the €60 GP fee. Families need a break and the GP visit cards for six and seven-year-old children should commence as soon as possible.”

