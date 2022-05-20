Fingal senator backs calls for delivery of a public pool for the county

A Fingal Senator has called for the delivery of a municipal swimming pool to provide a recreational facility for communities across North County Dublin.

Senator Regina Doherty (FG) said: “Balbriggan is a town that is constantly growing and expanding, and it is full of young families.

“Like many towns in North County Dublin, it desperately needs more community facilities; not just for the community in Balbriggan itself, but for the communities of the surrounding areas like Skerries, Balrothery and rural Fingal.

“My colleagues and I have made queries in the past about the provision of a public, municipal swimming pool in Balbriggan.

“I am pleased that commitment has already been given to construct such a facility at the Castlelands development, but we must ensure that the pool is delivered as a matter of priority and as soon as possible.”

Senator Doherty added: “The Our Balbriggan rejuvenation plan is focused not just on bringing new life to Balbriggan, but on meeting the future needs of a town with the youngest and fastest-growing population in Ireland.

“Having heard from young people in Balbriggan, it is clear to me that one of their main asks is a public swimming pool that everyone can use.

“Over €100 million is funding is available for the government for such a project; we need to make this happen.”

The Fingal Senator said: “There is also a surplus in Fingal County Council funds that could be allocated to the provision of municipal swimming pool facilities and I am disappointed that recent efforts by elected members to ringfence those funds have been unsuccessful.

“The time is now to deliver for Balbriggan and the North County, and to deliver community facilities for all of Fingal.

“I would be happy to work with all relevant stakeholders to make this happen”,