Fingal rivals Mearnog and Donabate make their point

Kieran Conroy (St Pat’s Donabate) brings the ball out from defence during the Senior 2 Championship clash in Portmarnock.

Naomh Mearnog’s Alan Doyle is closed down by Adam Dunne of St Patrick's Donabate during their Senior 2 Championship clash in Portmarnock last Saturday. Picture: Fintan Clarke

NAOMH MEARNOG 1-16

ST PATRICK’S DONABATE 2-13

With the J1 programme back up and running, clubs across north County Dublin and beyond have been feeling the pinch this season.

This was particularly in evidence for the two teams competing in Saturday’s Senior 2 opener in Portmarnock, with Donabate missing 11 of their first-team squad in what was their debut appearance in the senior championship.

As such, Donabate will have been happy enough to come away with a draw, although navigating their way through the rest of the group stages won’t be easy, with Naomh Olaf and St Oliver Plunketts Eoghan Ruadh still to come.

Still, for an upcoming side there was a lot to commend about Saturday’s display. They were after all up against the might of Shane Carthy who at 27 is still a formidable presence.

You would argue that he has still a lot to offer the Dublin set-up and his goal alone was worth the pleasure of attending.

For those who did make their way out, and Donabate supporters made up a sizeable number, they were treated to a fine encounter and the newly-promoted St Pat’s side give as good as they got in the first half.

That said, it did take them a while to adjust in the early stages, with Mearnog pressing well in the opening quarter.

Alan Doyle at corner forward dragged out his marker well, while Carthy, having started the game at full forward, began to drop out the field as the game wore on.

Tom Cosgrove was another player to show well on the forty, his point off the left moving Mearnog a point clear, 0-5 to 0-4, approaching the quarter-hour.

But straight after that score a piece of opportunism saw Niall Collins first to react after Ben Gaston’s fisted effort had come back off the crossbar.

Collins was on the loose ball like a flash and his left-footed shot beat keeper Mark O’Connor at the far post.

A point from Stephen Dempsey would bring the Donabate lead out to three points, but with Mark Phelan a strong presence down the middle, Mearnog were soon back in contention.

Two points from Carthy would narrow the gap to the minimum, and while points from Ollie Brooks and Dempsey would move Donabate three points clear once more, there then came a moment of magic from Carthy with 10 minutes to go in the half.

Taking a pass off Cosgrove, Carthy opened up his body before a delivering an unstoppable effort past the Donabate keeper.

Carthy followed that up with a perfectly struck free off the ground, before Donabate rattled off three points in quick succession through Dempsey (free), Collins and Kieran Conroy to open up a two-point lead at the break - 1-10 to 1-8.

Mearnog would outscore Donabate by three points to one in the the third quarter, before Adam Dunne finished a second St Pat’s goal to the net.

With the introductions of Nicky Collins and Evan Connolly, Donabate cancelled out a Mark Phelan point and then had once more gone three clear by the time Tom McKeon pointed with 12 minutes to go. However Mearnog held their nerve and kicks off placed ball each side of a Gibbs score - the equaliser from Jamie Walsh - saw them rescue a point with a few minutes to go.

Naomh MEARNOG: Mark O’Connor, Ronan Patterson, Frank Doyle, Fintan O Connor, Matthew Shortall, Aodhan Fee, Conor Archer 0-1, Oisin Taylor, Micheal Gibbs 0-1, Tom Cosgrove 0-2, Mark Phelan 0-3, Cian Madden, Jamie Walsh 0-4 (0-3f), Shane Carthy 1-5 (0-3f), Alan Doyle. Subs: Jordan Briggs for Fee (42 blood), Niall Murphy for Madden (50),

St PATRICK’S DONABATE: Rob Wallace, Tom MccKeon 0-1, Paddy Costello, Ben Gaston, Kieran Conroy 0-2, Jamie Mullins 0-1, Adam Dunne 1-0, Adam Darby, Cian Redmond, Stephen Dempsey 0-5 (0-1f), Matt Molloy 0-1, Killian McKeon, Colm Kavanagh, Ollie Brooks 0-2, Niall Collins 1-1. Subs: Nicky Collins for Niall Collins (36), Joey For Killian McKeown (36), Evun Connolly for Kavanagh (41) Conor Dowling for Conroy (56), Niall Moran for Dunne (56).