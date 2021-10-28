Fingal rivals all fired up

A PICTURE paints a thousand words and the photo of Gavin Nangle chasing down Shane Howard in last year’s Intermediate Hurling Championship decider told us all we needed to know about this current Naomh Mearnog side.

Put simply, they’ll be up for the battle and Fingallians manager Ryan O’Dwyer will realise that the only let-up his team will get ahead of Saturday’s crunch semi-final clash in Lawless Park (throw-in 3pm) will be after the whistle.

Admittedly Mearnog have benefited from a couple of soft goals in their last two encounters, most recently when the sides met in the group stage in the middle of last month. It could be classed as ‘fire in the hole’ stuff but was crucial to the outcome of both games.

As the defending champions Mearnog will feel - and manager Enda Hoey said as much after their quarter-final win over St Sylvester’s - that they still have a bit to prove.Not so much to themselves but to the wider Fingal hurling public.

Should they emerge victorious on Saturday, that argument should be settled once and for all.

Be sure, though, that Fingallians will be equally determined. Seemingly motoring along early in the second half of that recent group stage clash when up by five points, they spectacularly imploded in the final quarter, with Diarmuid Keavey’s goal setting up a spectacular win for Mearnog.

Keavey has been the man in form for Mearnog over the last four weeks and he grabbed another crucial goal against Sylvester’s just over a fortnight ago.

That was only half the story of that game though. Crucial to Mearnog’s one-point win was the work from their forwards. Targeting the Sylvester’s puckouts, they won crucial turnovers - a case in point being Chris Farrelly pushing up on his marker shortly after he had raised a white flag. Off that came a free successfully converted by Liam Mullen, and so in that small little window of 60 seconds there was a crucial two-point swing for Mearnog.

That said Fingallians will have enough faith in their own game. Sean Hickey is in terrific form at half forward, while current Dublin Under-20s captain Darragh Power has in a relatively short space of time become a real leader for them.

Extremely comfortable in his zone, how Mearnog counteract Power’s play may well have a big bearing on this tie.

Also this weekend, both St Patrick’s Donabate and Round Towers Lusk are in action in the Junior D semi-finals on Sunday morning.

Round Towers Lusk have home advantage against Thomas Davis who will be all out to contain the mercurial talent that is Luke Codd.

St Pat’s Donabate are away to Na Fianna and will be hoping for another big return from Kieran Keary after he came off the bench to get some crucial scores in their quarter-final victory over St Brendans.