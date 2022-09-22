Fingal retains six Green Flags for its public parks and gardens

Fingal County Council has retained six Green Flags in this year’s Green Flag Awards, which were announced last week by An Taisce Environmental Education.

The awards, held on Wednesday September 14, acknowledge Ireland’s best public parks and gardens.

The Green Flag Awards are only awarded for exceeding tough environmental standards in green space management, and excellence of visitor attractions.

The Green Flag Award Scheme is the mark of a quality park or green space and is recognised throughout the world.

The awards are judged every year by a peer jury of green space experts, who volunteer their time to visit applicant sites and assess them against eight strict criteria, including horticultural standards, cleanliness, sustainability, and community involvement.

Amongst the winners were six Fingal County Council parks and gardens.

These included: Millennium Park, Blanchardstown; Santry Demesne, Santry; Newbridge House and Farm, Donabate; St Catherine’s Park, Lucan; Malahide Demesne, Malahide; and Ardgillan Demesne, Balbriggan.

In addition, Santry Community Garden and The Rock Garden in Swords received their third Community Award in a row.

This award gives recognition to the efforts made by local community groups to improve a community green space.

Malahide Demesne was awarded with the Green Heritage Site Accreditation.

This award gives recognition to the public green spaces of historical importance that actively understand, manage, and promote their heritage.

Only 12 Irish Green Flag sites have been accredited to Green Heritage Accreditation standard.

Along with this, Malahide Demesne and Talbot Botanical Gardens placed as category and overall winners for the Pollinator Plan Award.

Fingal County Council Foreman Gardener Pascal Murphy said: “Malahide Demesne is 100 hectare (265 acre) Regional Park containing a number of historical sites and treasures including a medieval castle dating back to the 12th century, the ruins of Malahide Abbey and graveyard, and also a visitors’ centre, the Talbot Botanic Gardens, shops and food hall, a large regional playground, exercise trails and sports courses and pitches and more.”

“We are extremely proud to receive a Green Heritage Site Accreditation award for our beautiful Malahide Demesne. It has been in the heart of our village for many centuries and a place which residents and visitors to enjoy. This Award is a recognition of all the hard work and dedication the staff has put in over the years.”

Praising the achievements, Mayor of Fingal, Cllr Howard Mahony said: “We are extremely proud to receive six Green Flags for our beautiful parks. It is a testament to the efforts of all our parks staff, volunteer groups and the community involvements, who have put in the hard work and dedication to reach such high standards required by the Green Flag criteria.”

The Minister of State for Community Development and Charities; Joe O’Brien stated that: “I want to thank all community volunteers across the country for all the work they have done by maintaining the many parks, gardens, and greens across the country.

"It is a great credit that they have helped deliver this Green Flag accreditation across Ireland.”

To learn more about open spaces in Fingal go to: https://www.fingal.ie/trips/find-heritage-property-park-or-open-space