Fingal residents urged to join giant Dublin clean-up

Fingal County Council presents The Dublin Community Clean-up, Dublin’s biggest ever clean-up event taking place from September 10 to 18.

A collaborative initiative developed by Dublin’s Four Local Authorities, Clean Coasts, National Spring Clean, Local Authority Waters Programme, Dublin City Canals and Dodder Action, the event unites residents, volunteers, and community groups county-wide to tackle litter in local communities.

The Mayor of Fingal, Cllr Howard Mahony said: “Community Clean Up initiatives are hugely important as we look to tackle litter and waste across the County.

“They are also a great way for communities to come together to maintain the many outdoor spaces that add to the beauty of Fingal.

“I would encourage people to join in whenever they can during the week to really help make a positive and noticeable impact in their local area.”

Volunteers can either organise your own clean-up or join an existing one that is taking place in their community.

All kits will be provided by the Dublin local authorities.

This September, help get the whole community involved and from the mountains to the sea we can make Dublin litter-free.

The event was first created in 2019. Building on the success of previous calls to action such as Dodder Action Day, Dublin Canals Action Day, Team Dublin Clean-up and Dublin Waters Action day, the groups have all come together for Dublin’s biggest volunteer clean-up on the city and county’s streets, canals, rivers, mountains and coastline.

This year, organisers are hoping to build on the great achievement of 2021, and are asking again all volunteers around Dublin to join forces and organise clean-ups around the cities, to make this the biggest clean-up event ever!

For more information on registration, visit www.dublincommunitycleanup.ie.