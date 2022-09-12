Fingal Ravens can take nothing for granted against St Margaret’s

Dan Sammon will be a key man for Fingal Ravens when they take on St Margaret's.

Fingal Ravens v St Margaret’s,

Rolestown 5.15pm Saturday

After going through their Intermediate group with minimum fuss, Fingal Ravens face their toughest test to date this weekend as they take on an upcoming St Margaret’s who are motoring along under the stewardship of Dee Donohue.

Donohue knows a thing or two about steering teams to glory, having been part of the Ballyboughal management team in 2019 that claimed the Intermediate Championship with victory over Trinity Gaels.

The evidence is that Margaret’s have closed the gap on Donabate who they face off against later on in the year in a crucial Division 3 promotion play-off game.

How they fare against Ravens will be another learning curve for this promising team.

Ravens had nine different scorers in their last group win, and while Dublin U20 forward Sean Kinsella remains their go-to guy up front, they are not short on options elsewhere and Dan Sammon’s pace on the day may trouble Margaret’s.

As for Margaret’s, they will be keen not to repeat the mistakes of the last day when, nine points up against Clann Mhuire, they let their opponents back into it before closing the game.

Still, there is plenty of talent within the Margaret’s side and expect them to push Ravens all the way.

Verdict: Fingal Ravens

O’Dwyers v Craobh Chiarain, Balbriggan, 11am Sunday

After failing to fulfil a fixture last season, Craobh Chiarain have regrouped and cannot be discounted in this Junior 1 Group 2 play-off.

Nonetheless with Jude O’Sullivan proving to be a pivotal cog over the past couple of seasons, O’Dwyer’s, having just missed on promotion from Division 6, will need no incentive here and should progress to secure a home draw for the quarter-finals.

Verdict: O Dwyer’s

St Finian’s Swords

v Civil Service,

Rivervalley, 11am Sunday

Ten years ago St Finian’s Swords pulled off a famous victory over neigbours Fingallians down in Naul.

They’ve slipped a few rungs down the ladder but are slowing making their way back up again, and Conor Lennon put in another good display off the bench in their dramatic group win over Man O War two weekends ago. Scott Brennan was another to show well up front, and while former Armagh All-Star Andy Mallon is a bit of a doubt, Finian’s should prevail.

Verdict: St Finian’s Swords

Garristown v

Ballyfermot De La Salle,

Garristown, 11am Sunday

Garristown are unbeaten across 17 games in all competitions this season.

Verdict: Garristown