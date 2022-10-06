Fingal ploughmen were in the groove at the Ploughing Championships

Fingal ploughmen had a very successful week at the recent ploughing championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois, taking home three gold medals, one silver and a bronze from the 26 competitions staged throughout the week.

Seán White from the Nevitt, Lusk, Co Dublin, who is currently studying Ag-Science at Kildalton College, was first to strike gold on the Monday of the competitions, on his second visit to the championships, with a very polished job in the under 21 class.

Sean helps out on the family farm and agri-contracting business with his father John, who is currently Chairman of the Dublin Ploughing Association.

John, who was engaged as an NPA plot supervisor at last week’s championships, was delighted with the success and he has spearheaded the Dublin Ploughing Novice Coaching Workshops to foster and encourage young ploughmen in the art of good ploughing, since their inception in 2016.

Sean’s success was followed up on Wednesday by Noel Sutton, who operates Landcraft Farm/Grass Machinery and Sports-turf from the Ward.

Noel took the honours in the Junior Class with an excellent plot of ploughing in a very strong field of competitors.

His success comes after many years representing Dublin ploughing at national level having been mentored by his father Brendan Sutton who represented Dublin on many occasions as a senior ploughman, winning a national title in 1958 and was a former director of the National Ploughing Association.

Finally, on Thursday as the rain poured down on the Co Laois venue, which also staged the 67th World Ploughing contest, Neasán Kerrigan from Lusk, Co Dublin, won the Novice title to complete the hat-trick for the Fingal men with an eye-catching job to finish ahead of all his competitors.

To complete the medal haul it was Richard Duffy from Garristown, who won a bronze medal in the two furrow pedestrian tractor competition in very difficult conditions.

However, the busiest Dublin ploughman at the national and world championships last week was Barry White from Whites-Agri in Ballough.

Barry coached Sean White to victory on the Monday of the event, acted as plot supervisor for the NPA on Tuesday, ploughed in competition on Wednesday, finishing in silver medal position in his class with a fantastic plot of ploughing four marks behind the eventual winner.

He then coached Neasán Kerrigan to victory on the Thursday in the novice class.

President of Dublin Ploughing, Pat Spratt said: “I am delighted with the overall team performance and Barry White’s efforts for the team were tremendous.

"It could very easily have been four gold medals over the week but we have to be very satisfied with our success.”

Pat went on to thank John and Barry White for the “great work” they are doing with novice ploughmen which paid dividends at the competition.

The Dublin Ploughing Association would like to extend their congratulations to Eamonn Tracey from Carlow as he won the Conventional Ploughing contest for the fourth time, and to John Whelan from Wexford who won the Reversible Ploughing contest for the third time.