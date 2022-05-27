Fingal now boasts a ‘School of Fish’ on the West Pier at Howth

Dorans of Howth is hosting “Howth School of Fish Visitor Experience”, an authentic fishing and maritime tourist attraction now open on the West Pier in Howth.

This new Howth-based activity for tourists is both educational and fun. it includes elements of locally sourced sea to plate food tastings and highlights the sustainability of Irish seafood. This new culturally significant tourist experience will enhance Howth as a sustainable tourist destination, encouraging tourists to spend more time in the area.

The experience offers two hours, half day and full day programs for local and international tourists and corporate groups. The facility also invites chefs and cookery groups for tailored “Meet the fisherman”, experiences to attend workshops to learn about sustainable and seasonal seafood stocks and how to cook them. Packages offer interactive talks, hands on activities with rope splicing, oyster shucking and fish boning on the menu. The weather today gave the group a great backdrop for a boat trip to Ireland’s Eye to see the local seals, cormorants, puffins and the hidden caves.

Educational groups of all ages and genres are invited to the Howth School of Fish to learn about aquaculture, history and biodiversity, with tailored packages available for primary, secondary and third level students.

Speaking at the launch, Sean Doran said, “Howth is an important location on the new Dublin Coastal Route, and a haven for accessible tourism with great rail, bus and cycle routes. Our aim with Howth School of Fish is to add to the sustainable tourism offering in the area with a unique experience employing retired fishermen who will entertain visitors with real tales from the fishing industry.”

Tracey Floyd added, “It is more important now than ever to keep the history, stories and skills from the Irish fishing industry alive. In a world where protecting biodiversity and climate action are high on all our agendas, this blend of aquamarine education and tourism, is unique not only in Ireland but also in Europe, and we are very excited to finally launch after the Corona Virus pandemic halted our plans for two years”.

This project will support job creation in the area, employing retired fishermen and increase revenue for local businesses. The addition of a maritime museum in Autumn will create further jobs and there are more development plans in the pipeline for 2023.