Fingal Local Enterprise Office launch new Business Support Briefings in Kinsealy

Fingal Local Enterprise Office has announced the launch of a new series of “in-person” Business Support Briefings, to take place on the first Friday of each month throughout the Summer period.

The lunchtime briefings will be run at the Riasc Centre, Kinsealy, from 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm, and geared at Fingal-based business owner/managers, and residents that aim to start a new business.

A series of speakers will outline up-to-date information on supports that are available to SMEs (Small to Medium-sized Enterprises) in Fingal, including how to access grants/financial incentives, management development training, mentoring, and networking opportunities.

A light networking lunch will be provided, and each event is free of charge to Fingal businesses and residents (though booking is essential).

Speaking about the new business briefings, Oisin Geoghegan, Head of Enterprise in Fingal County Council, commented: “We want to make sure that all Fingal businesses are aware of the supports that are available to them from the Local Enterprise Office and other key state agencies.

"In addition, there are many Fingal residents that are in the process of starting their own business or maybe just have a good idea for a business.

"These individuals need some direction, information, training and funding to progress their start-up. The Business Briefing will give them a clear idea of what supports they may be eligible for.”

Places on the inaugural Business Briefing can be booked online at https://www.localenterprise.ie/Fingal/Training-Events/Online-Bookings/Miscellaneous/Fingal-Business-Briefing-Friday-6th-May-2022-In-person-.html.

The events also provide an opportunity to meet with business advisors from the Local Enterprise Office, and each briefing will be followed with a complimentary networking light lunch.

The Local Enterprise Office (LEO) in Fingal is part of a network of 31 Local Enterprise Offices nationwide, located within the local authority structure.

The Fingal office is one of the largest and most active LEOs in the country. The role of the LEO is to support and provide assistance to existing and potential small business promoters located in Fingal. In addition, the Fingal LEO aims to foster the development of an enterprise culture.

The LEOs operate under a Service level Agreement with Enterprise Ireland.

Local Enterprise Office Fingal is funded by the Department of Enterprise, Trade & Employment and is co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund.