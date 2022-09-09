Fingal Libraries launch first ever Fingal Festival of Children’s Literature

Fingal Libraries’ very first Fingal Festival of Children’s Literature was launched this week by Mayor of Fingal, Cllr. Howard Mahony at Swords Castle.

The Mayor was joined by festival Creative Director and bestselling children’s author Shane Hegarty, children’s storyteller Sarah Sparkles and some of the children from St Colmcille's Girls National School and St Colmcille's Boys National School.

The Fingal Festival of Children’s Literature - a celebration of children’s stories and books – will take place at Swords Castle on Saturday September 17 from 10.30am to 4pm.

Children will get the opportunity to meet bestselling authors, amazing illustrators, talented artists and see where their imaginations can take them.

Speaking at the launch of the festival, Mayor of Fingal Cllr. Howard Mahony said: “Fingal Libraries give children and families from all backgrounds and cultures equal access to books, instilling the love and interest of reading.

"This year’s festival will allow Fingal Libraries to engage further with children and families at the magical setting of Swords Castle to enjoy a free festival designed exclusively for children of all ages”.

County Librarian, Betty Boardman, Fingal Libraries added: “Fingal Libraries are delighted to host the very first Fingal Festival of Children’s Literature which includes an action-packed day of fun and discovery at Swords Castle on Saturday September 17 and an exciting schools and library programme.

"We would like to extend our gratitude to Festival Creative Director Shane Hegarty who has created a wonderful programme of free events. We can’t wait to see you in Swords Castle to celebrate the magic of stories.”

Creative Director of the Festival, Shane Hegarty commented: "The Fingal Festival of Children's Literature will be a fun and fantastic celebration of the magic of stories, all in a very special place.

"Young readers will love meeting many of Ireland's best authors and illustrators and with circus performers, face painters, Lego and so much more, everyone will leave with imaginations bursting. And like all Fingal Library events, every event is free!"

Fingal Festival of Children's Literature wants to bring the magic of stories and books to as many children as possible and has created a great programme for schools.

Schools around every Fingal Library will have a chance to meet brilliant authors and illustrators like Alan Nolan, Dave Rudden and Sadhbh Devlin. There will also be a special workshop with Ukrainian and Irish kids creating stories together.

Some of the great work from these classes will be seen in Swords Castle on the day of the festival itself.

There is lots to experience and discover in this year’s programme of events which includes “Baby and Toddler Doodle” with Niamh Sharkey, “The Great Presidential Drawalong” with Peter Donnelly and “Magic Story-Time” with Sarah Sparkles.

Pay a visit to the Book Clinic, or pop into the Creative Zone to get hands on with arts, crafts and Lego. There will be lots of fun activities throughout the day.

You can view the Fingal Festival of Literature brochure on our website by visiting https://www.fingal.ie/arts-and-culture/fingal-festival-childrens-literature or follow the festival on Facebook @FingalLibraries, Instagram @librariesfingal and Twitter @fingallibraries.