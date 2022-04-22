Fingal leading the way in move to remote work

North County Dublin may soon have a higher number of workers than anywhere else in the country.

That’s according to the last Census, which declared Fingal as both the youngest and thefastest-growing population in Ireland.

This is where Grow Remote enters the picture.

Grow Remote is a non-profit social enterprise founded in 2018.

It works with employers, employees and job seekers to make remote work accessible so that people in Ireland can live, work and participate locally.

A community development organisation at its heart, Grow Remote is committed to social impact and achieves this by setting up localised “chapters” where remote workers can come together, connect socially and lead community-based projects locally.

The North Dublin chapter of Grow Remote was launched just before Christmas and already has over 125 members on its dedicated Facebook group (where local events are organised).

These are mostly made up of employees working in hybrid arrangements at present. Leading the North Dublin group is remote worker, Dónal Kearney.

He said: “So many chapter members used to commute into Dublin city, or even Drogheda, back in 2020.

“What we’re seeing now is awkward conversations between managers and employees about returning to the office for no apparent reason.

“There are lots of employees who are unsure about their future working arrangements - especially in the public sector,”

The internal Grow Remote online community boasts more than 3,000 remote workers across the world, and its social media reaches 30,000 people per month.

According to Kearney, its online following is not the most important thing.

He explained: “Grow Remote is really about offline connection.

“Since January, we’ve run two local coffee meet-ups per month for remote workers to meet and chat about their own situation.

“In a time of drastic change, it’s been a real comfort for remote workers to find a space to show solidarity -especially with local people who live nearby.”

Grow Remote co-founder Tracy Keogh, who hails from Kinvara, was last month highlighted as aglobal leader in the field by Remote.com in their annual report.

Having formally set up the social enterprise in 2018, Grow Remote was already a pre-pandemic authority on remote work best practice when it came to remote employment and the community impact it brings about.

She said: “It’s our job to drive societal change in Ireland so that employment is available to everybody, regardless of where they live.

“We believe that this will help reinvigorate our local communities with more people being able to spend both their time and their money there, and - in turn - make Ireland a really competitive space in remote work and have a thriving ecosystem for remote workers,”

Grow Remote North Dublin will only continue to attract remote employees over the coming months, and they are planning more ways to engage.