Fingal Housing Minister provides update on Ukrainian housing crisis

Following a recent Cabinet meeting, the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien last week provided an update on his Department’s work in relation to the Ukrainian crisis.

The Minister said: “The Ukrainian crisis poses simultaneously an unprecedented demographic challenge and a supply chain crisis for housing. My Department’s aim is to fully implement Housing for All as well as accommodate the needs of Ukrainian refugees.

“While the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth are the lead Department for the initial humanitarian response, my Department is focused on the mid to long-term accommodation challenges that will inevitably emerge.

"In responding to the Ukrainian situation, any new accommodation we develop will be additional to our Housing for All targets for 2022. Any suitable and additional permanent accommodation will be returned to general social and affordable housing if and when the Ukrainian crisis is resolved and special accommodation needs end.”

Local authorities have identified over 500 vacant buildings in their local authority areas and, to date, 89 of these vacant buildings have been deemed capable of almost immediate occupation by up to 5,355 persons.

IPAS have been notified of their availability for use and there is an assessment ongoing of the remaining buildings.

The Minister has requested the Local Government Management Agency (LGMA) to develop a proposal for him in respect of the establishment of an Emergency Vacant Housing Delivery Unit. Exemptions from planning requirements will be determined where necessary on these buildings.

A dedicated Director of Service level staff member, supported by a small team, will be assigned full-time in all local authorities to coordinate the local response between all of the agencies and community groups engaged in support and service provision to the Ukrainians.

The OPW will lead on the design, development and delivery of any accommodation to be produced through modular/volumetric construction including associated site enabling works on available and suitable State land.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage will establish a ‘clearing house’ to address contractual, operational and compliance issues associated with planning permissions which have been granted and not yet activated.

On-site construction opening hours are to be expanded as appropriate and the Department will also take a number of actions for the wider housing system, to increase overall social housing stock and alleviate broader economic and supply chain issues.

The local authority acquisition cap is to be removed restoring local decision making in certain emergency situations and there will be a new Voids programme for 2022 with an emphasis on quick turnaround and re-letting of vacant social housing stock.

Currently, owners of vacant commercial properties in most local authorities have the right to a refund (up to 100%) on their commercial rates if they say it is vacant because they cannot get a reasonable rent, or because they are planning to redevelop it.

This exemption will now be removed to promote full use of vacant properties.

Work is also underway and legal advice is being finalised in relation to the restriction of Short Term Lets in rent pressure zones.