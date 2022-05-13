Fingal groups to represent the county in ‘Pride of Place’ competition

Fingal County Council will be represented by three groups in the finals of the 2021 IPB Pride of Place competition taking place in the INEC in Killarney next week. The 2021 Finals were held over until May of this year due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Bayside Community Association, Rush Tidy Towns and the Blanchardstown Centre for Independent Living are all competing for Fingal in the competition which recognises the best in community development on the island of Ireland.

Now in its 20th year, the competition, organised by Co-operation Ireland, the north-south body set up after the Good Friday Agreement, is part of a drive to foster better community relations on the island of Ireland. Pride of place invites local authorities in Ireland, north and south to nominate the groups and communities which make a difference in making communities places to be proud of.

Fingal County Council has an excellent record in this competition, having picked up the Local Authority of the Year Awards in 2017 and having had almost 20 winning community groups over the last two decades.

This year Bayside Community Association (BCA) is taking part in the Urban Neighbourhood’s category. BCA, supported from its inception by the Community Development Office of FCC has embarked on some innovative projects in recent years including the Standing Stones project in Alden park and the Community Orchard in the middle of the estate.

Rush Tidy Towns is entered in the category of population over 5000.

This hard-working group produced an outstanding community mural during lockdown and are busy all over the town with environmentally friendly and climate action projects.

The Blanchardstown Centre for Independent living (BCIL) provides a focus for those living with a disability in Dublin 15 and its Peer Support Group represents Fingal this year in the category of Community Resilience.

The challenge for those living with disabilities in the community was accentuated during the pandemic and BCIL engaged in some challenging projects during the lockdown years including the development of a Community Garden in Corduff, Dublin 15.

Speaking ahead of the awards Mayor of Fingal Cllr Seána Ó Rodaigh said: “Having met all three groups and witnessed their incredible work, I would like to wish them the very best of luck in this prestigious competition and reiterate the huge importance of the community and voluntary sector in the life of the county”.

Chief Executive of Fingal County Council AnnMarie Farrelly added; “The great work of our voluntary groups, and the strong support they get from our Community Development Office is crucial to the community wellbeing of the county and I want to wish all three groups great success on the night. “

The finals will be held in the INEC in Killarney on the evening of Monday May 16 and can be viewed on www.prideofplace.ie For further information please contact Press@fingal.ie