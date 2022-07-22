Fingal Greens welcome ‘first credible and costed plan’ for Metrolink

The future of the long-awaited public transport megaproject Metrolink has been secured, as cabinet agree the business case.

The metro, which will link Swords to Dublin city centre, is now expected to be delivered by 2034.

The business case presented to government outlines the projected cost for the project to be in the region of €9.5billion – three times the original estimate.

Commenting on the news, Cllr Ian Carey for Swords said: “Most people in Swords have a very cynical view of Metrolink announcements and with good reason. Previous governments have gone big on fanfare while behind the scenes dragging their feet.

“This is the first truly credible and costed plan for the Metrolink and it secures the future of the megaproject. The only way this project has continued to find support is because of the unprecedented support this Minister has had for public transport. The Green Party in the Programme for Government secured a 2 to 1 investment for public transport over roads. This is critical to the delivery of this project.

“Swords badly needs this link to serve the current population and the planned increases. It would be reckless to allow for the increase in development we are seeing in Swords without matching it an efficient and modern public transport system.”

Minister of State and Fingal TD Joe O’Brien said: “We have had many false dawns with Metrolink but now we have a tied down and credible plan and I strongly welcome that.

“This plan will be truly transformative for North Dublin and Fingal and will massively improve the connectedness of Swords to the city centre. It will make Swords, and Fingal, one of the most connected places in the whole country.”

MetroLink will consist of a 19 kilometre fully segregated railway, most of which will be underground

There will be a capacity of 20 trains operating per hour each way, at a frequency of three minutes between trains when operations commence.

It will provide over 1 billion carbon neutral, fully electrified, passenger trips by 2050.

A transformative railway project, Metrolink will widen bus and rail connectivity for over a million people in the Dublin area as well as an even greater number across Ireland.

MetroLink will serve a growing population of circa 175,000 people living within easy walking distance of the route, including in Swords, Ballymun and Glasnevin, with Fingal having one of the fastest growing populations in the country.

It will provide access to employment (with circa 250,000 jobs within easy walking distance of the route), transport, education, leisure and healthcare facilities.

These include Dublin Airport, the Rotunda Hospital, the Mater Hospital, Dublin City University, Trinity College Dublin, and many other locations in Dublin City Centre.

While it is too early to give a precise project cost as it has yet to go through the planning and procurement stages, a central scenario provides an indicative capital delivery cost of €9.5 billion.

This is the midpoint scenario of a credible, but still indicative, capital delivery cost range between €7.16 billion and €12.25 billion.