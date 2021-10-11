Fingal Greens say the National Development Plan is the ‘largest and greenest ever’

The Green Party in Fingal welcomed the launch of The National Development Plan (NDP) as the “largest and greenest ever”.

The local party says the plan lays out a detailed vision for Ireland over the next 10 years, with public investment of €165 billion over the period 2021-2030.

According to the local Green Party representatives, The NDP includes commitments to progress the Metrolink project to link Dublin city centre with Dublin Airport and wider Fingal area, the continued and steady spend of nearly €1 million per day across the whole of Government for the delivery of nationwide walking and cycling infrastructure, including Greenways, amounting to €3.6 billion over 10 years and a commitment that up to 80% of electricity generated across the country will be from renewable sources by 2030.

Cllr for Balbriggan and Skerries, Karen Power said: “A €35 billion package in transport will transform how we travel within and across our communities in Fingal with a 2:1 ratio of investment in public transport projects over roads, with a total of €11.6 billion being invested in new public transport projects, which will ultimately improve our quality of life and provide us with a greater number of ways in which we can travel efficiently and effectively. The spending ratio reflects the continuous work of the Green Party to deliver the wins we secured in the Programme for Government negotiations.

“Walking and cycling represent a growing form of the commitment of significant funding in the NDP to safe infrastructure will bring the option of cycling or walking to localities to all our towns and villages across Fingal as well as facilitating the delivery of our greenways and the highly anticipated Fingal Coastal Way.”

Cllr for Swords, Ian Carey said: “This plan commits to delivering the Metrolink as quickly as possible – which is a very welcome development for the people of Swords and North Dublin. By committing this funding to the project over the next decade it is the first time a government has guaranteed delivery of this vital infrastructure.

“This plan also commits to an unprecedented scaling up of renewable energy up to 80% of supply by 2030. This will help decarbonise Ireland’s electricity supply, reduce emissions across the economy, as well as significantly reduce Ireland’s dependence on fossil fuels from abroad. Critically, there will also be an accelerated shift from a take-make-waste model of consumption to a new Circular Economy strategy and a Circular Economy innovation grant scheme.”

Cllr for Howth and Malahide, David Healy, said: “The time is now for significant investment in greening our country and our economy. The many transport commitments include the roll out of Bus Connects in Fingal, with greener cleaner bus fleets in an integrated network, and the extension of the Dart to North and West., The national annual investment of €360m in walking and cycling infrastructure throughout the rest of this decade will be eagerly taken up in Fingal create greenways along the entire coast of Fingal, and provided safe segregated routes throughout the county.”