Fingal gets ready for Culture Night in venues across the county

Fingal County Council is delighted to announce an exciting programme of free events taking place in various locations in Fingal to celebrate Culture Night 2022.

Now in its seventeenth year, Culture Night, an annual national public event celebrating culture, creativity and the arts, returns on Friday 23rd September. For one night only arts and cultural organisations, castles and historic houses in Fingal will extend their opening hours to the public, highlighting the wealth of cultural facilities and talented people in the locality.

This year’s eclectic programme comprises of free live cultural activities at participating venues and locations. Audiences of all ages can enjoy a variety of music, poetry, performance, workshops art, architecture, tours and talks specifically programmed for Culture Night in Fingal.

Enjoy an exhibition talk and drawing tour of (R)OARS with artist Michelle Hall or take part in interactive workshops on public spaces, architecture and youth theatre at Draíocht. Fingal Libraries will host an array of family friendly events at Malahide Library and Blanchardstown Library and visitors can tour the popular historical collections at Fingal Local Studies and Archives in Swords.

The Our Balbriggan hub will welcome visitors to Georges’ Square where local musicians, artists and photographers will gather for impromptu musical performances, readings and exhibits of their work. Also taking part in Culture Night is the Irish Institute of Music and Song, a superb music facility in Balbriggan, who will host live music performances and visitors to Ardgillan Castle will have the opportunity to meet the resident artists and designers in their bespoke artists’ studios.

Astronomers from DIAS Dunsink Observatory are excited to be finally getting back to in-person events, join them for cosmic talks and self-guided tours among the stars. Visitors can also explore the beautiful interiors of Fingal’s finest heritage properties such as the recently reopened great hall at Malahide Castle and the servant’s quarters at Newbridge House and Farm or why not experience the amazing Fry Model Railway housed in the Casino Museum, Malahide.

Mayor of Fingal Cllr. Howard Mahony said, “Culture Night is an ideal opportunity to visit our wonderful heritage properties and to engage in diverse activities taking place around the county, from live music performances, tours, storytelling and exhibitions to star gazing at the DIAS Dunsink Observatory. There really is something for everyone.”

Chief Executive of Fingal County Council, AnnMarie Farrelly said “I am very pleased to present this exciting programme of free events planned for Culture Night in Fingal, celebrating our rich cultural heritage, creativity and the arts and I commend all those involved.”

Visit www.fingal.ie/CultureNight2022 www.fingalarts.ie/news for further information and a programme of Fingal based events and for the full national programme see www.culturenight.ie