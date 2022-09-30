Fingal Festival of History set for return in October

Fingal Libraries sixth annual Festival of History was officially launched by the Mayor of Fingal, Cllr. Howard Mahony, at Swords Castle on Monday, September 26.

The festival will run from Monday to Saturday, October 10 to 15 2022 across a number of Fingal Library branches and will culminate in the History at the Castle Day at Swords Castle on Saturday, October 15.

This year’s Festival programme features an excellent mix of local topics covering shipwrecks and rescues off Balbriggan shore, the two churches of St. Marnock’s, the Skerries Monument, Cricket in Fingal, Fingal 1922 and the life and death of Frank Lawless. Prisoners of War during World War Two as well as historic hillwalking routes in the footsteps of warriors will also be discussed.

The festival will culminate on Saturday 15th October at Swords Castle with the History at the Castle Day incorporating history, music, and the visual arts. Donal Dineen’s film “Peace to the Ashes” which commemorates the funeral of Frank Lawless will also be screened. Filmed almost exclusively within the walls of the Rolestown Cemetery, this new work is a poetic meditation on the passage of a centuries’ worth of time since that moment was frozen forever on photographic film. The Castle events will be recorded and broadcast for people to enjoy on Fingal Libraries YouTube channel.

Mayor of Fingal, Cllr. Howard Mahony, said: “I am delighted to launch the sixth annual Fingal Festival of History. This year’s Festival features a host of events which will connect people with the fascinating stories and prominent figures of Fingal’s past”.

County Librarian, Betty Boardman, said: “As part of Fingal County Council’s Commemorative Programme, the Fingal Festival of History commemorates the events that changed the face of Ireland a century ago. This year we will remember the life of Frank Lawless and his legacy in the cultural, political, and sporting life of Fingal on the centenary of his death”.

Catherine Keane, Senior Librarian, Fingal Local Studies & Archives, said: “After two years of online talks and events, we are looking forward to welcoming back live audiences to the Fingal Festival of History.

“Our programme this year is a celebration of the abundance of historians who live within Fingal and who have researched numerous facets of Fingal life”.

You can view the Fingal Festival of History brochure on the Fingal Libraries website: https://www.fingal.ie/news/fingal-festival-history-2022.

Information on the Festival is also available from your local Fingal Library or from any of Fingal Libraries social media platforms.