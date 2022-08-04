Fingal director of services to speak on creating ‘liveable communities’

Robert Burns, Director for Housing and Community Development at Fingal County Council is one of 60 speakers at Walk 21 Ireland, a five-day global conference on walking and liveable communities, taking place in Dublin this September 19-23.

His session, ‘Overcoming challenges to deliver walking facilities’, will focus on the impact of the built environment and infrastructure on the population’s walking habits.

Speaking about the conference, Robert Burns said: “I’m delighted to be part of such a prestigious panel of international experts and proud that the 22nd International Walk21 Conference is taking place in Ireland.

“I’m also proud to be showcasing the work of my team in Fingal County Council in supporting community and sport development for a population of over 300,000 citizens.”

Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin) will host Walk21 Ireland, in partnership with the Government of Ireland.

The Conference series is the leader on walking and walkability in the world and Walk21 Ireland will bring together around 500 delegates and over 60 speakers including practitioners, academics, planners, politicians and citizens to celebrate the importance of walking and to re-imagine a world that is more liveable and sustainable.

Walk21 has previously been held in locations including Rotterdam, Hong Kong and Seoul and in line with its sustainability objectives, delegates can attend the conference either in-person or virtually.

In addition to an extensive event programme, Walk21 organisers are encouraging delegates and speakers to avail of walking related social events while visiting Ireland for the conference, including Culture Night, Friday 23 September and National Walking Day, Sunday 25 September.

Bronwen Thornton, CEO of Walk21 explained who should attend the conference: “This year’s conference theme is ‘The Decade to Change - Steps to deliver the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development’ and is open to walking and community groups, academics, planners, advocates, politicians and citizens to attend.

“Since the first Walk21 Conference in London in 2000, the Walk21 International Conference series on Walkable and Liveable Communities has promoted the international profile of walking.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing the conference to Ireland and look forward to being joined by virtual and in person delegates to celebrate the importance of walking, re-imagine a world that is more walkable and liveable, and ensure a cleaner, safer, healthier future for all.”