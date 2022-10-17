Fingal cyclists racking up 40,000km on shared e-bikes

TIER Mobility this week welcomed the publication of the OECDs report on redesigning Ireland’s transport sector in order to bring about net zero emissions, which specifically highlights how shared mobility as well as e-scooters and e-bikes will be vital in order to achieve this, as the company racks up 40,000km of use on its shared e-bikes, in Fingal.

Peadar Golden, Country Manager for TIER in Ireland, said: “TIER Mobility was delighted to be recognised by the OECD as a leader in this space and to be invited to feed into this report. We are playing our role in getting Ireland to Net Zero emissions in transport by 2030, and have very ambitious goals to roll out e-bikes and e-scooters across the country, having already done so in both Fingal as well as on Dublin City University’s campuses. To date, journeys taken through these schemes have covered over 40,000km , and replaced over a thousand car journeys: but we don’t want to just increase those numbers, we want to multiply them”.

Mr. Golden continued: “The Government is taking great steps forward when it comes to funding, infrastructure and policy. I am certain that Ireland is on the cusp of making even more progress when it comes to converting people from cars to bikes or scooters.”