Fingal County Council’s Ukraine response team get to work

Members of the Ukrainian community in Fingal in an emotionally charged moment earlier this year, as their nation's flag was raised at County Hall in Swords.

Fingal County Council’s Ukrainian Response Team is up and running and has laid out what it has been doing in an effort to meet the needs of Ukrainian refugees in the county.

The council’s Community Department’s Ukrainian Response Team recently organised three successful information meetings to facilitate our Ukrainian guests in North Fingal.

The information sessions were delivered to over 200 Ukrainian refugees currently residing between the Emmaus Centre in Swords, the Shoreline Hotel, Donabate and the Carnegie Court Hotel, also in Swords.

Each session, organised by the Fingal County Council community office, brought together representatives of the HSE, DDLETBAES, Intreo, Citizens Information Centre, Tusla, Empower, An Garda Síochána, Crosscare, the Fingal CYPSYC and local community volunteers to help deliver vital information about services and supports available for our Ukrainian guest staying in these locations.

Further information sessions for host families and further Ukrainian guest community will be arranged in the coming weeks.

The Community Office is working to arrange a series of sports and recreation options for young Ukrainians over the summer months when the schools close, in partnership with Fingal County Council supported community centres and Empower.

The community office within Fingal County Council has also supported the establishment of two new Failte Isteach Conversational English classes in Donabate/ Portrane Community Centre and supported two volunteer led Failte Isteach projects in Malahide and Castleknock, both of which were organised as part of the community response to the Ukrainian situation.