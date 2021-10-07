Fingal County Council’s performance scrutinised by local government watchdog

A local government independent watchdog has published a detailed breakdown of how Fingal County Council and other local authorities performed during 2020.

The seventh annual report by the National Oversight and Audit Commission (NOAC) found that Ireland’s 31 local authorities delivered “mixed results” across 11 areas, including housing, homelessness, the environment and financial management.

The report noted improvements in adult homelessness levels and in the collection rate of housing loans. It also found that local authorities had stabilised their finances.

Areas where problems were observed by NOAC included social housing re-letting times and the costs of re-tenanting properties.

Chair of the NOAC Performance Indicator Working Group, Philomena Poole, said: “Public health restrictions and the increased challenges local authorities faced in providing essential services, along with the reduction in income, has impacted performance under various indicator headings. However, re-letting time and cost has again increased and, although Covid-19 has impacted this area, NOAC notes that there has been a steady rise in re-letting costs since 2014, with only a small decrease shown in 2019 compared to the prior year.”

Nationally, local authorities had 141,128 dwellings in their ownership, a slight decrease on 2019 figures. There was 3.18pc vacancy rate on social houses and the average time for rehousing was 32.69 weeks.

In Fingal, it took an average of 35.43 weeks to re-let a dwelling from the time it was vacated, with an average cost of €18,543 in getting dwellings re-tenanted. The report also found:

• 144 planning decisions by Fingal County Council were appealed to An Bord Pleanála. In 60.42 per cent of cases, the original council decision was upheld, either with or without variation.

• 300 planning enforcement cases, referred to or initiated by Fingal County Council in 2020, were investigated, of which 95 had been closed. By the end of the year, the number of cases being investigated stood at 937.

• 12.38pc of new buildings notified to Fingal County Council were inspected.

• 20,801 private rental dwellings were registered at end of June 2020, with 2,933 inspections carried out. Of these, 95.52 were not compliant and 662 were compliant, including those originally deemed non-compliant.

• 3.38pc of local authority owned houses were vacant by end of year.

• 5,368 social housing dwellings were owned by Fingal County Council at beginning of the 2020, rising to 5,479 by end of the year.

• 85,841 households in the Fingal area had access to a three-bin collection service by a licenced operator, representing a figure of 91.9pc.

• 3,637 environmental pollution complaints were received, with 3,837 cases since closed and 49 cases on hand as of December 31, 2000.

• 27pc of Fingal was found to be litter-free; 47pc was slightly polluted; 26pc was moderately polluted; and 1pc significantly polluted.

• 8.1km of regional roads were strengthened during 2020.

• 646,138 items were issued to library borrowers during the year. Fingal has 68,518 registered members of its libraries.

• 41pc of schools were awarded Green Flag status, or had it renewed, in the two years up to the end of 2020.