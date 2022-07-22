Fingal County Councillors speak out on the difficulties tackling homelessness crisis in the county

A local councillor has spoken of his struggles in dealing with homelessness issues and how it is the most difficult part of his job.

Cllr Brian McDonagh (LAB) was speaking in the council when the Draft Dublin Region Homeless Executive Statutory Homeless Action Plan 2022-2024 came to the agenda.

According to Cllr McDonagh, “both as a councillor and in my day-job”, the most difficult part of his work was with dealing with homelessness issues.

Cllr McDonagh said that through his “day-job” and from working on the council he deals with a number of different councils, including Fingal County Council.

This was the most difficult aspect of a councillor’s job, Cllr McDonagh said, due to some of the personal stories they were faced with.

It was “twice as hard” for staff to deal with these situations on a day-to-day basis, he said, and “10 times as hard” on the individuals involved.

Cllr McDonagh said the Housing First strategy was very important, but it was primarily designed to first provide housing as a solution for families and people with “other issues” in their lives.

Unfortunately, he said, what he was dealing with was situations where housing was the sole cause of the crisis.

"It’s people who are working in banks who are in families that have been notices to quit”, he said.

These people, Cllr McDonagh said, were presenting themselves for emergency accommodation and perhaps were being told there was no emergency accommodation available.

The housing shortage and the “overall situation” was “a very difficult one”, he said, and there was no doubt that what was needed was supply.

He knew how hard individual cases were being worked on, he said, but it was “inexcusable” where people with “ordinary, reasonable jobs” could not find a home and were being supported by emergency accommodation.

The current strategy, Cllr McDonagh said, needed to be supported, “but it needs to go beyond this.”

He hoped the homelessness problem was something which other councillors would support in any way they could.

Welcoming the draft plan, Cllr Darragh Butler (FF) said that based on the recent census figures, it was “quite clear” the demands we will face in terms of homelessness.

These demands would not have been seen “since the time of the famine”, he said.

Cllr Butler said the “Ukrainian issue” was going to continue for months “if not years”, and it was clear “we literally don’t have enough homes and enough apartments.”

According to Cllr Butler, there are “a lot of good landlords out there” who are leaving the market having been “demonised” by the public.

They are selling their homes, which in turn is giving rise to further evictions, he said.

Cllr Butler said we need to be “very clever” with our housing policies, and make sure they don’t end up putting people on the homeless list.

"Quite simply”, he said, it came down to “supply and demand”, and councillors would need to “suck it up” when it came to approving of future housing developments, “and be brave enough to do that.”