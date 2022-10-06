Fingal County Council unveil ‘Active Travel’ proposals for Skerries

Fingal County Council has secured funding from the National Transport Authority (NTA) to develop Active Travel proposals for Skerries.

The local authority is looking to hear local people’s suggestions and views before any design work is commenced.

The council will be focusing on improving travel and public spaces in Skerries for everyone who lives there or has a business, as well as those who travel to Skerries for work, shopping, school, socialising or leisure activities.

The council wants to hear from people who use any form of transport, and from people who use wheelchairs or other mobility aids.

Mayor of Fingal, Cllr Howard Mahony said: “Skerries is the first town in Fingal to experience a public consultation of this kind. Instead of making proposals the council are seeking early input from those who visit, live and work in Skerries.

"Those insights will be used to design a plan that works for everyone and has local knowledge and experience of the town woven into its fabric.”

Cllr Tom O’Leary (FG) stated: “Introducing Active Travel measures in Skerries will enable everyone, young and old, to make different transport choices, reduce our carbon footprint, and make Skerries a safer and cleaner place.

"It is particularly important for the children of Skerries that we identify ways to help them to be active and move around the town safely. Equally we need to ensure that Skerries is accessible for people of all ages and abilities regardless of how they are traveling.”

Cllr Seana Ó’Rodaigh (LAB) also greeted the opportunity for the public to participate in the development of an Active Travel plan: “It is great to see that consultation with the public is happening ahead of design work taking place, as this will allow the integrated design team to understand what the town of Skerries really needs.

"We need all ideas big and small from the community as this is what will inform appropriate designs that will work for everyone”.

There are lots of benefits associated with Active Travel, including reduced traffic volumes and congestion, better air quality and lower carbon emissions, improved road safety, support to the local economy, lower travel costs, and better social connectivity.

The public consultation will run for six-weeks from Thursday September 22 to Thursday November 3 2022.

A public information session will be held online on Thursday, October 6 from 7pm.

Anyone interested in meeting the project team, hearing about the project and putting their questions to the team is encouraged to join this online event.

The link to register for this event can be found at https://consult.fingal.ie

All the details are available on https://consult.fingal.ie, where online submissions can be made.

Submissions will also be accepted by email to: travel@fingal.ie or post to c/o Active Travel Unit, Fingal County Council, Main Street, Swords K67 X8Y2.

After this public consultation, initial designs will be developed and presented to the public for further consultation, later this year.

Fingal County Council is also starting a procurement process to appoint consultants to support development of the Active Travel proposals for Skerries.