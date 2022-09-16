Fingal County Council says it cannot yet use CCTV to fight the county’s fly-tippers

Council say they can't yet use CCTV to fight the fly-tippers.

A Green Party councillor has called on the Chief Executive to implement GDPR-compliant technologies in fly-tipping and illegal dumping hotspots in Balbriggan/Rush-Lusk/Swords LEA.

Tabling her motion at a recent Local Area Committee meeting, Cllr Karen Power further called on the council to provide details at the next Area Committee meeting on the specific areas for implementation as part of the delivery of the Circular Economy Bill.

According to Cllr Power, this measure will help the council to detect and prevent “unsightly and illegal dumping and littering.”

Speaking on Cllr Power’s motion, Cllr Tony Murphy (NP) said that if the council were to produce a litter management plan, it needed to consider “what’s being removed from the ditches” around the county, including “sofas, mattresses and carpets.”

Cllr Murphy pointed out that in some local authority estates, skips are placed into the estates free-of-charge twice a year for residents to use.

He couldn’t “for the life of me” understand why skips weren’t provided in housing estates in Fingal, he said.

Commending the motion, Cllr Tom O’Leary (FG) said he looked forward to a time when CCTV could be used to detect people littering.

Speaking of Cllr Murphy’s suggestion, Cllr O’Leary said that while he was in favour of a service for removing heavy goods, he was “shocked” to discover the price of such a service stood at approximately €600,000.

However, he said, he was “generally” in favour of such a service, and suggested more information might be sought on cost.

Cllr O’Leary said that he looked forward to a code of practice being established, “and let’s stop the littering of our wonderful county.”

Cllr Cathal Boland (NP) said he found it “interesting” that the question seemed to be “how do we stop wasting money?”, in relation to providing a skip service for residents.

Money was being spent “taking stuff out of ditches”, he said, only for the problem to be repeated again at further expense.

Cllr Boland said that a cost-benefit analysis was required for Cllr Murphy’s suggestion, because if other local authorities were providing the service, “there must be value to it.”

He said it seemed “very foolish” to be “doing the same thing over and over again – spending money, spending money, spending money.”

A report issued by the council stated that the technologies to be used to detect illegal dumping will include overt and covert CCTV.

However, the report continued, until the code of practice for the Circular Economy Bill has been drafted, the council will be unable to use CCTV in detection and prosecution of illegal dumping.

This code of practice will involve consultation with various stakeholders and will not be ready for use during 2022.

Once the code of practice has been developed, CCTV technologies can be used “efficiently in a cost-effective manner.”

Grant funding was sought under the Anti-Dumping Initiative 2022 for CCTV at several known “black spot” areas.

The Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications has confirmed that applications for funding towards the use of CCTV would not be awarded this year.