Fingal County Council failure to directly build any social homes in 2021 ‘shocking’

Sinn Féin TD for Fingal, Louise O’Reilly has said the failure of Fingal County Council to directly build any social homes in 2021 was “shocking”, and the Minister for Housing, Darragh O’Brien, has “serious questions to answer.”

Deputy O’Reilly said: “Yesterday at a housing webinar organised by homeless charity The Simon Community, experts produced figures from the Department of Housing which showed that Fingal County Council built no social homes last year.

“Anyone who lives in Fingal knows the length of social housing waiting lists in the area which are on average over eight years, and the desperate need that exists for people to be housed.

“This is a shocking state of affairs as not only does Fingal have some of the longest housing waiting lists in the State, but it also has the fastest growing population."

Deputy O’Reilly said it is the failure of local authorities to directly build homes at scale which is contributing to extraordinarily high waiting lists across the State.

She concluded: “(the Government) is failing those on social housing waiting lists on one hand, and it is failing renters and buyers on the other. Minister O’Brien has serious questions to answer in relation to this situation.”

A statement issued by Fingal County Council read: “Fingal has an ambitious social and affordable housing construction programme in place, and we work in partnership with a number of organisations to deliver high-quality, sustainable and energy efficient homes.

“Since 2015 the Council has delivered over 9,200 social housing solutions to families on our housing list through all delivery mechanisms, including the construction of new homes, Part V delivery, acquisitions, leasing and accommodation provision via Housing Assistance Payments.

“Currently, there are four sites under construction by Fingal which will deliver 207 dwellings this year, with construction on an additional 429 houses set to begin. This is alongside a further 2,000 dwellings in the construction pipeline that will be delivered on Council owned lands for both social and affordable housing across the county.

“While the delivery of this large number of social and affordable housing in the county remains a priority, planning permission has also been granted for 14,500 homes to be built in Fingal on private developments, with 2,500 homes currently underway on 72 construction sites across the county.”