Fingal County Council announces longer opening hours for Skerries Library

Fingal County Council Libraries Department is pleased to announce increased opening hours at Skerries Library commencing Friday September 30 2022.

Skerries Library will now open every Friday and Saturday from 9.45am to 5pm, closing for lunch from 1pm to 1.45pm.

The new opening hours at Skerries Library are now: Monday and Wednesday 9:45am to 1pm & 1:45pm to 5pm; Tuesday and Thursday 1.15pm to 8pm; Friday & Saturday 9:45am to 1pm & 1:45pm to 5pm; Closed Sundays; Bank holiday weekends: Closed Saturday and Monday.

Fingal Libraries County Librarian, Betty Boardman stated: “The people of Skerries and the wider community value and enjoy their local library, in particular the array of free services and resources.

“Increased hours at Skerries Library allows Fingal Libraries to offer the public even more of those essential and valued services, empowering the citizens and their communities.”

Fingal County Council Chief Executive AnnMarie Farrelly added: “Libraries are an important frontline service of the council and play a vital role in the community.

“I am delighted to announce the increased opening hours at Skerries Library which will enhance accessibility, allowing library staff to engage further with the communities they serve.”

In June, Skerries Library moved to a temporary library at 56 Church Street, Skerries during the renovation and extension of the Skerries Carnegie Library on Strand Street, Skerries.

Fingal County Council Libraries Department is proposing to provide a modern library facility which will include the refurbishment and full use of the existing two storey library building, with links to a new large two and three-storey extension at its rear.

The proposal, totalling 884sqm with a contract sum of €3.5 million, will accommodate multifunctional library spaces on two and three levels.

In addition to the current book lending service, the new library space will include junior and young adult space, a link to Floraville Park, study space with up to 40 desks, public PCs and printing/photocopying services.

It will also include a maker space and meeting and event space.

The library building at Skerries is viewed as a building of special character and an architectural focal point.

For full details of opening hours for all Fingal library branches, please visit https://www.fingal.ie/fingallibraries or keep up to date by following Fingal Libraries on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.