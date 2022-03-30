Fingal community centres open doors to Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war

Members of Fingal's Ukrainian community at a moving flag raising ceremony in County Hall, recently. Now many of their compatriots are being welcomed into emergency accommodation in Fingal community centres.

Fingal County Council is opening up community centres to provide emergency accommodation for those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

The Liam Rodgers Community Centre in Kinsealy and the Donabate Portrane Community Centre are being made available for Ukrainian with the Kinsealy venue already up and running for this purpose..

Fingal County Council, Dublin Fire Service and the Civil Defence are working together to provide the emergency accommodation for individuals and families desperately in need of shelter as they escape the ravages of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Fingal County Council answered a national call for local authorities to get involved in providing emergency accommodation for the influx of refugges and is working to minimise disruption to services at the community centres.

Councillors were informed of the move by email over the weekend.

Director of Services at Corporate Affairs and Governance at Fingal County Council, John Quinlivan informed county councillors of the “activation” of both community centres in the refugee relief effort.

He told councillors that the council was “providing assistance to national interagency efforts to support those fleeing the Ukrainian conflict, by making emergency accommodation available over the weekend at the Liam Rodgers Centre, Knisealy and Donabate Portrane Community Centre.”

Mr Quinlivan added: “The Liam Rodgers Centre was activated by Dublin Fire Servce and the Civil Defence” while he said the Donabate Centre may be activated soon.

In terms of the ongoing provision of community services at the two centres, disruption is inevitable but will be efforts will be made to minimise the impact on the community.

Mr Quinlivan explained: “Obviously this will cause some disruption to services available at the centres.

“This is regretted, however the uncertainty of the situation is such that this has proven unavoidable for these activations.

“The Major Emergency Unit of Corporate Services and the Community Department have been working to ensure minimal disruption to services where centres are called into use and will continue to work towards this in any future activations.”

Mr Quinlivan said the number of refugees involved in the operation is uncertain at this time. He explained: “The situation with regards to the incoming numbers is, as you can imagine, very uncertain and the activation has been necessary to ensure that emergency accommodation is available for those that may need it.

“It is anticipated that the centres will remain activated over the weekend and the ongoing need will be kept under review.”

Councillors are expecting a further updates on the situation, this week.

Cllr Tom O’Leary who recently called for emergency accommodation to be made available to Ukrainian refugees welcomed the move and said: “We just had to respond to the situation, 90% of the refugees from the war in Ukraine are coming in via Dublin Airport, and they will continue to come and apparently they’re coming now at possibly 800 a day, which is substantial.

“It was 400 to 600, maybe it’s not every day but it’s 800 a day, and if they come in at one o’clock in the morning, which they can do, they need a place to put them short-term at least.

“There are people sleeping in the Liam Rodgers Centre, they have showers, they have food, I’m told.

“I haven’t visited it yet but I’m told it looks okay, only a short stay basis until they’re moved on to a more permanent or temporary accommodation. It’s most likely, let’s be frank, that it’s going to continue for some time like that.”