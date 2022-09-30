Fingal Chamber says Budget 2023 ‘largely positive’ for business

With Budget 2023, as one local TD has said, having “something for everybody in the audience”, the question is are there enough supports in place for struggling Fingal businesses?

As the dust settles on Budget 2023, The Fingal Independent speaks to Chief Executive of Fingal Chamber, Anthony Cooney to gain his thoughts on the future of business in the North County.

He said: “I think from a business point of view people I’d say we would be quite happy – they tried to cover a lot of bases, for example energy supports, so in respect of the Chamber of Commerce I think we’d be happy enough with it, they’ve done the right thing.

“There’s only so much money to go around, but I think that, as with happened with Covid, they supported business as much as they can.”

He added: “They’ve used the surplus that they had in the exchequer returns wisely, and at the end of the day it’s an extraordinary time for business, with energy costs so high, labour costs, lack of labour...so I think they’ve done the right thing.

“There will always be a case of, you know, you missed out on something here, but I’m not sure there’s much more they can do. To be honest I think with the constraints they had they’ve done quite well.”

Mr Cooney says one of the good points in Budget 2023 is the energy supports in place for businesses, which he says equate to approximately €10,000 per month for some businesses.

He believes the Government’s thought process is that “they’ve done what they’ve done” with regard to Budget 2023, but that they have allowed for the possibility of further intervention should it be required at a later stage.

Mr Cooney does have concerns, however, about how Fingal businesses will cope in the coming months with rising energy costs.

"They will cope with great difficulty, I would say. It’s unprecedented, we’re talking about people paying over three times their energy costs within the space of a year.

"I don’t think they can put a cap on energy bills, so I think what they’ve done is quite savvy, everyone would like to have a cap on the energy bills, but where do you end up?”

Business at the moment in Fingal is “tough”, Mr Cooney admits, and says the period leading up to Christmas will be particularly challenging for the hospitality industry.

People, he points out, will not have as much discretionary spend, and so will not be frequenting bars and restaurants as much as before.

In overall terms, though, he says, the Chamber remains "largely positive” in the delivery of the budget.

“Overall it’s going to be difficult, but I think medium to long term, energy costs will stabilise.

"I think it’ll come back and peace will break out in Europe, so I think that things will come back over the course of the next six to 12 months. We’ve just got to ride it out for the time being.”