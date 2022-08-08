Fingal Chamber Calls For 20% reduction in private bus operator fares

Fingal Chamber is calling for the 20% reduction in public transport fares in the Greater Dublin area to be immediately extended to private bus operators.

Fingal Chamber CEO, Anthony Cooney said: “While this fare reduction is a very welcome initiative and Fingal Chamber fully supports it from a business, mobility and climate action perspective, it is greatly disappointing that the fare reduction is only available on National Transport Authority (NTA), public transport managed routes.

“This means the fare reduction has not been extended to other commercial bus operators and this is putting them at a severe competitive disadvantage which is grossly unfair to them and their passengers.”

According to the NTA Commercial Bus Services in Ireland Report, 2019, more than half of all kilometres operated by scheduled bus services in Ireland are operated by commercial bus companies, whose passengers cannot avail of a fare reduction.

Fingal Chamber has said that most private bus operators have Leap Card technology and this data is fed back to the NTA so there is “no impediment to applying the fare reduction to private bus operators.”

Fingal Chamber is urging for a “level playing field” for all bus operators and for the 20% fare reduction to be extended to commercial bus operators “without delay.”