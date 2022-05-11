Fingal Chamber and Fingal County Council team up for major ‘Fingal Connects’ expo

Fingal Chamber, in collaboration with Fingal County Council is delighted to stage the region’s only business to business exhibition taking place on Thursday May 26 at the Crowne Plaza, Dublin Airport.

The Fingal Connects Business Expo 2022 will showcase the very best that businesses in the region have to offer. The event not only offers a single location for businesses to gather with hundreds of local suppliers, partners, and future customers it will also provide a unique opportunity to learn more about what’s on offer in Fingal, and the prospect of purchasing products and services from exhibiting suppliers and vendors.

“Fingal is known for its significant economic advantages with strong representation from the pharmaceutical, agri-food, IT, retail and aviation industries,” said Fingal Chamber President, John O’Donoghue.

“We are all in the process of building back business post COVID and in doing so building resilience into our business model so we are better prepared for the next unforeseen circumstance that comes our way and this Expo will help to achieve just that. We are proud to collaborate with Fingal County Council in facilitating such an exciting event and we are very much looking forward to welcoming Fingal businesses to the Crowne Plaza on May 26.”

Mayor of Fingal, Cllr Seána Ó Rodaigh said: “This new business-to-business Expo will become an important addition to the business calendar in Fingal. Along with showcasing the wealth of opportunities, services and support available right across the County, it will be an ideal opportunity for our local business community to forge new contacts, raise their profile and provide a springboard for businesses to help them to excel as the Irish economy continues to grow.”

John Quinlivan, Director of Economic, Enterprise, Tourism & Cultural Development at Fingal County Council said: “We know that market sentiment and business conditions are beginning to improve, and we want to help businesses in Fingal to thrive once again. I’d encourage any local businesses to sign up for this timely event as it provides a great opportunity to not only showcase their products and services, but also network and learn from others looking for innovative ways to tap into a recovering economy.”

Fingal Connects Business Expo 2022 will be open from 10am to 4pm and will feature a number of keynote talks from expert speakers plus facilitated networking sessions to help businesses to get to know each other.

The event is expected to attract business owners, company directors, entrepreneurs, managers, council officials, and anyone interested in growing a business.

This is a great opportunity for organisations to sell their products or services to other businesses which, in turn may be open to doing more business locally.

Exhibition stands contact Shay Burke, shay@fingalchamber.ie or 087 256 7096.

The event is free to attend and open to everyone, however registration is required.

For further details on Fingal Connects please visit the website at www.fingalchamber.ie/fingalconnects.