Fingal adventurer set to swim the Shannon in ten days

Skerries adventurer, Dermot Higgins is set to swim the Shannon in ten days.

In early July this year, 60-year-old retired Fingal primary school teacher turned adventurer, Dermot Higgins will attempt to swim the entire length of the river Shannon, from source to sea in only 10 days.

Dermot hopes to become the oldest, fastest (and the fattest!) person, to complete this challenge.

The swim will start in Dowra County Cavan on July 1 and finish in Limerick on July 11.

Dermot also helps to raise €100,000 for Bressie’s mental health charity Lust For Life, through this challenge.

No stranger to adventure and endurance exploits, Dermot has previously paddled the Shannon in three days, become the oldest person to cycle around the world and most recently become the first Irish person to swim for 24 hours non-stop.

As the Shannon Swim is a unique challenge and with Dermot’s suicide survival back story, we believe that there will be considerable media interest.

Dermot is supported in the challenge by: Emerald Star, Le Boat, The Aura Leisure Group and South East Wetsuits

Looking forward to his latest adventure, Dermot said: “I’m really excited by the challenge of swimming the Shannon this summer. It’s going to be tough, I’ve swam long distances in the past but 25 km every day for 10 days???? At my pace that’s about 10 hours of swimming every day....”

He added: “I’m thrilled to have had so much support from friends and family.

“My amazing partner Anne will be with me every stroke of the way down the Shannon and I’ll also have the support of some of my kayaking friends from Skerries. Despite the ordeal ahead, we intend to have lots of fun too.”

Dermot explained: “Over the past few years I’ve raised hundreds of thousands of euros for various charities.

“This time I hope to raise €100,000 for the mental health charity, lust for life. As a suicide survivor of myself, I know all too well the importance of resilience training for young adults which this amazing charity promotes”

“I’ve teamed up with my loyal partner is in Emerald Star-Le Boat who are generously providing a support boat for me.

“The boat will be vital for navigational assistance, feeding me, motivating me and will also provide a comfortable accommodation base for me and my team.”

“Aura Is very generously providing support via their professional nutritionalist and personal trainer guidance and also with a contribution towards the logistics of the challenge and South East wetsuits, are providing me with a custom made wetsuit for the challenge.”