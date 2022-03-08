Fine day for Fingal sides in Division 2

Shane Carthy's six points were in vain as Naomh Mearnog went down to Ballyboden St Endas.

Dublin panellists Robbie McDaid and Colm Basquel both turned in influential displays for Ballyboden St Enda’s in their 0-18 to 1-9 win over Naomh Mearnog in Sunday’s Division 1 clash played in Páirc Uí Murchú.

Mearnog, who were looking to build on their opening-round win over St Vincents’ last month, showed plenty of aggression in the tackle, with Shane Carthy to the fore with six points, while Aodan Fee found the back of the net for the visitors.

Nonetheless, with McDaid sending over three points, Ballyboden finished strongly and Basquel came off the bench to swing the tie for the home side.

In Division 2, St Sylvester’s maintained their 100% record with a 2-13 to 1-4 win away to Round Towers Lusk.

Sylvester’s drew first blood courtesy of a Mark Hazley penalty before Darragh Kelly responded with a goal at the other end.

However, off the kickout Sylvester’s broke upfield to find the back of the net again through Alex Wright and from there they drove on, with Dan Brennan kicking four points and Seán Guiden landing two off frees.

Next up for Round Towers Lusk is a game under lights against Fingallians on Wednesday week.

Fingallians were dramatic 2-13 to 2-12 winners away to Round Towers Clondalkin, with Paul Flynn sending over the winning point for the Swords outfit.

Fingallians had moved seven points clear 15 minutes into the second half, but having conceded a penalty and missed four goal chances they looked to be settling for a draw when Flynn popped up with an excellent match-winning score.

Earlier on Cillian Power had found the back of the net for Fingallians before a rash challenge saw him rushed to hospital with a dislocated collarbone on a day when Seán O’Neill made a superb debut for the Swords side.

Fingal Ravens had an impressive 2-14 to 2-10 victory at home to Raheny. The game saw Alan Manning make his return after a 15-month layoff, but it was Raheny who went 1-2 to 0-4 up with 10 minutes gone in the game.

However a great goal from Conor Foley on 42 minutes drove Ravens on in the last quarter and Brian Gleeson grabbed their second major with four minutes to move Ravens six points clear.

Raheny did manage a late goal themselves, but Ravens prevailed.

Top scorers on the day for Ravens were James O’Donnell with 0-8 (0-4f) and Dublin U20 Sean Kinsella who pitched in with four points.

Best for Ravens were Callum Monaghan, Conor Foley and Eoghan Daly.

Ballyboughal, for the second game running, had to dig deep for a result, with a late Gerry Seaver point earning them a draw at home to Na Fianna on Sunday – 0-14 to 1-11. Ballyboughal had led by double scores at one stage – 0-10 to 0-5 – but a Na Fianna goal would leave the visitors two points clear before the Fingal men came back to tie the game.