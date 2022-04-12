Finalists bidding to be the best bar none

WHEN Ashbourne won the Towns Cup for the first and to date the only time in their history back in 2014, current club captain Sean McKeon was at the heart of celebrations that evening given the fact that he was a barman in the clubhouse.

The Garristown native remembers the day vividly and is hoping that he too can experience the same joy that 2014 side felt after their victory over Kilkenny – only this time he intends to be on the other side of the bar celebrating with his teammates.

“I was at the game in 2014 and I actually ended up working in the club bar that night, believe it or not. I remember Rod Cosgrove, the club chairman, asked me would I get in behind the bar as the place was packed and it was a great night, with everybody obviously delighted with the club winning their first-ever Towns Cup.

“Now it’s a chance for myself and the rest of the boys to enjoy a night like that for ourselves, and do something that an awful lot of rugby players never get a chance to do.

“There are a few of us from Fingal and Dublin playing here, including the likes of Jimmy McCaghy, Mark Behan, Shane Bass and Conor Creaby.

“The Towns Cup is one of the oldest and most prestigious competitions in Leinster and there are so many players who go their whole career without even playing in one. There’s a special aura around the competition and we are all so excited for what promises to be a great game.

“I’ve played against Kilkenny countless times over the last few years and whatever about that fixture they always seem to be close games. There is very rarely more than a score between the sides, so I would say it will be similar next weekend.

“It’s a huge game and it’s been dubbed ‘The Last Dance’ by a few of the lads, not only because a couple of them are nearing the end of their careers but also because this has just been the craziest season any of us have been involved in.

“We started off the season with a 42-0 defeat to Dundalk and couldn’t buy a win for the first five or six games. We were in deep relegation trouble, but gradually we began to get a few players back from injury and once we got a win we went on a bit of a roll and winning became a habit again.

“We faced Kilkenny twice in the league this year, with both sides winning one apiece. It’s really anyone’s game, but I believe in our side and I think we can do it. We’ve won big games together as a team before, including a few All-Ireland Junior titles, and we are ready to give it our all.”

The Fingal man will have plenty of family and friends from Garristown at Cill Dara RFC this weekend to cheer him on, while his girlfriend – who is currently working in London – is also flying home especially for the big game.