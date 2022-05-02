Feast of racing at White River

The Pit Bikes will be back in action at Whiteriver Park next Sunday. Photo Baylon McCaughey

LOOKING ahead to this coming weekend, it’s the return of the smaller bikes at the IMC meeting at White River Park on Sunday.

This will be the club’s first visit to the Co Louth track, and if the racing at the first round is anything to go by it should be an exciting and entertaining day’s racing.

The event is open to spectators and practice starts at 10am, with racing from approximately noon. The full day’s track time will see no fewer than 40 sessions, with riders from as young as six years of age upwards.

A great day’s entertainment is promised.