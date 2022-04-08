Fast track entry to EU for Ukraine says Fingal TD

A Dublin Fingal Fine Gael TD has spoken of the “outrage” of the war in Ukraine, and how it is now time to accept the embattled country into the European Union.

Speaking in the Dáil last week, Deputy Alan Farell said: “What is happening in Ukraine remains an outrage, not just to Europe but the entire world.

"It should be said very clearly that any attempts by the Russian Federation to indicate its so-called peace talks will result in anything meaningful must be backed up with troop withdrawals, and according to the Americans they have not taken place.

“In Ireland, however, we must continue to support the Ukrainian people in Ukraine, Poland and in other countries on the borders, as well as here in Ireland as best we can. I repeat what the Tánaiste said a number of weeks ago about refugees arriving here. We must do our best with all that is available to us.”

Deputy Farrell said he commended the Red Cross on the “extraordinary” work it has done and “the exceptional generosity” of the Irish people who have donated over €20 million to charitable causes in an effort to support the Ukrainians arriving into Ireland.

That, backed up with 22,000 offers of accommodation, was an “extraordinary” sign of solidarity with the people of Ukraine, he said.

He said that while he personally welcomed the expulsion of four diplomats from the Russian embassy, he was “cautious” of shutting down the opportunity to engage in multilateralism.

Deputy Farrell added: “We must ensure that the children of Ukraine who are on our shores are supported in every way possible. That includes various Departments fast-tracking the qualifications recognition of teachers, support staff and linguists to ensure the children are supported in the classroom.

"The humanitarian aid this country has supported through its grant of €20 million to various schemes on the ground is ensuring that the food shortages that are being seen in Ukraine are being addressed.”

Deputy Farrell said Ireland needs to be seen to support the accession of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia to the European project “as quickly as possible.”

"However, we must ensure it is not just words. We must back it up with prompt actions to ensure they can join the European family”, he concluded.