Farm labourer fined for stealing a bottle of Port from Lidl in Balbriggan

A farm labourer who stole a bottle of Port from a local supermarket has been fined €300 at Balbriggan District Court.

Jurijs Cucins (43) pleaded guilty to theft at Lidl Supermarket in Balbriggan on April 3 this year.

The court heard Cucins, with an address at Upper Main Street, Rush, entered the store, took a bottle of Port worth €13.99 from the shelf, and left without paying. The defendant was stopped by security staff and gardaí were called. Cucins has two previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said unfortunately, the accused has a “very severe alcohol” problem and was inebriated when he took the bottle of alcohol from the shop. She said Cucins knows he needs to get some help for his alcohol issues and intends to address this issue. The defendant has one child back in Latvia, she added, and asked the court to be as lenient as possible under the circumstances.

Judge Gerard Jones convicted Cucins and imposed a fine of €300.