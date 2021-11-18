Fantastic Fingallians enjoy red letter day

FINGALLIANS 1-20

ERIN’S ISLE0-10

It was a performance that Fingallians had been threatening for quite some time, but even the margin of Sunday’s victory in Parnell Park would have taken many by surprise.

Erin’s Isle, playing up in the higher league and with a good pedigree behind them, had been tipped by some knowledgeable folk to win this one. And yet they managed just one point in the second half as their challenge petered out quite disappointingly.

For Ryan O’Dwyer it’s been some year and his managerial stock has gone up by quite a few points, particularly after Fingallians’ bitter defeat to Naomh Mearnog at the same venue.

And yet the former Dublin forward was quick to lavish praise on his young charges who now go into a Leinster qualifier with Castleknock this weekend brimming with confidence.

“They showed great character in the second half, people were coming up congratulating me, but it was their will and determination that got them over the line.

“They were just phenomenal throughout and I can’t say there was one lad that played poor, they left it all out on the pitch and they wore their heart on the sleeve.

“And hopefully with the new grading they are good enough to go up to Senior C. I think they are well capable of it.”

Since Fingallians’ win over St Judes in the Junior Championship decider in 2019, they have blossomed considerably, with the addition of current Dublin under-20 captain Darragh Power beefing up their attack quite considerably.

And yet for O’Dwyer there was one player who stood out head and shoulders on the day.

“If there was one guy I had to highlight it was Conor Byrne. We gave him a specific job to do and he was just phenomenal today and he even managed to get a point which is unbelievable for a corner back.

“Before the game we had highlighted certain individuals and we had detailed him to mark their corner forward. And I don’t think he broke even - he totally dominated him, I think he scored a point and you’d gladly give a point to someone of that quality.”

Special mention must go to Shane Nolan in the Fingallians goal. After conceding a soft goal to Mearnog last year he probably had a bit to prove and on Sunday he was superb with his puck outs and his array of passes was the launchpad for several of their attacks.

That said for half an hour of this contest there was nothing to separate these teams, with Graham King giving a prominent display in midfield for the Fingal men.

He had been very much to the fore as Erin’s Isle overturned a two point deficit at the end of the first quarter to draw level at the break, 0-9 to 0-9.

But crucially Fingallians would strike for the all important goal two minutes into the second half when following an Eoin O’Connor free, a long ball was launched into the inside line and Mark Cullen got goal side of his marker before shooting low past the keeper.

Erin’s Isle, having introduced Conor Berrigan into the forward line five minutes before the break, were desperate to get back into the game, but he barely got a sniff all afternoon.

Erin’s Isle at the stage had seemed to run out of steam as Fingallians piled on the agony before King belatedly registered his team’s first and only point of the second half with ten minutes to go.

At that stage they needed goals to get back into the contest but a late goal-bound free was equally repelled as Fingallians made it another memorable day in Donneycarney.

Fingallians: Shane Nolan, Alex Smyth, David Fagan, Conor Byrne, Conal Shaw, Ian Kennedy, Danny Lynch, Shane Howard, Ben Stears 0-2, Micheal Rock 0-1, Darragh Power 0-6, Eoin Howard, Eoin O’Connor 0-7(0-6f), Sean Hickey 0-2, Mark Cullen 1-2. Subs: Ciaran Markey for Stears (48), TJ Howard for Cullen (45), Darragh Foley for Kennedy (50), Peter Daly for Rock (52), Donagh Williams for Eoin Howard (54)

Erin’s ISLE: Derek McCabe, Ed King, Thomas Fox, Jack Nicholson, Dale Murray, Lorcan Finnegan, Jamie Perry, Robyn Fitzpatrick, Graham King 0-8(0-6f), Ian Fitzpatrick, Eoin Carney, Ciaran Kelly 0-1, Conor Donohue 0-1(0-1 sideline), Michael Donohue, Darragh Casey. Subs: Conor Berrigan for Casey (25), Keith Dunne for Fox (38), Gavin Farrell for Micheal Donohue (48), Andrew Morgan for Finnegan (54)

Referee: Peter Smyth (0’Tooles)