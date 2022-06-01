Facing the challenge of accommodating war refugees in Fingal

An unexpected challenge facing Fingal’s new Director of Housing, Robert Burns is just how to accommodate the influx of refugees from the war in Ukraine.

Mr Burns outlined the approach the council is taking to the issue, in an interview with the Fingal Independent.

He said: “I guess we all know the back story to this. It happened very suddenly at the end of February and as a nation, we accepted a lot of people fleeing a terrible situation in Ukraine and it’s great that we have been able to offer refuge to people.

“It comes with a challenge and a set of pressures as well. We’ve talked about our housing situation and how pressured that already is.

“The Ukrainian people have been coming in. We think there’s between 1,000 and 2,000 living in Fingal. It’s very hard to track people after they come into the country but it’s somewhere around that.

“So that’s quite a lot for a county like Fingal, for our population but they are spread out across the city as well and the rest of the country.

“Most of the refugees in Fingal are in hotels. The vast majority are being housed in hotels. Quite a small proportion are in pledged properties.”

In the early days of the crisis, Fingal responded quickly, according to Mr Burns: “We had a rest centre operational at the Liam Rodgers Centre and in fact, we were one of the first local authorities to have it up and running.

“Our community team did Trojan work in terms of getting that turned around and ready.

“We were able to provide a place for 70 people there in conjunction with the Civil Defence and Dublin Fire Brigade. People were in and out of there for six or seven weeks.”

That rest centre has now moved outside the Fingal area and the council is now focused on accommodating refugees in the medium and longer term.

Mr Burns said: “It’s an evolving situation. If the numbers go a certain way, we may need to respond in a particular way.

“In terms of the accommodation, what we see is that most people are staying in hotels in the Fingal area. They are staying with families who may be from Ukraine and are already living here and people are now being assigned to pledged properties.

“We have been assessing properties ourselves to make sure they are up to standard and talking to property owners and working with partners to get people assigned to those homes.”

In terms of the community’s response, he said: “The community have been really great. We’ve seen a lot of generosity in terms of people offering their homes in the first place, offering assistance, offering to bring people different places and donations as well. It’s been heart-warming to see the effort and response from the community.”

Moving forward, nationwide solutions are being pursued like temporary or modular accommodation and Fingal will play its part in that but Mr Burns said currently, the are no plans to make social housing available to refugees.