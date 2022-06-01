Dublin

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Facing the challenge of accommodating war refugees in Fingal

Fingal's Director of Housing and Community Development, Robert Burns. Pic Orla Murray/Coalesce Expand

Close

Fingal's Director of Housing and Community Development, Robert Burns. Pic Orla Murray/Coalesce

Fingal's Director of Housing and Community Development, Robert Burns. Pic Orla Murray/Coalesce

Fingal's Director of Housing and Community Development, Robert Burns. Pic Orla Murray/Coalesce

fingalindependent

John Manning

An unexpected challenge facing Fingal’s new Director of Housing, Robert Burns is just how to accommodate the influx of refugees from the war in Ukraine.

Mr Burns outlined the approach the council is taking to the issue, in an interview with the Fingal Independent.

Privacy