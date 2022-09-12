Face-to-face support meetings return for bereaved parents with Anam Cara in Swords

Anam Cara, the only organisation of its kind in Ireland, resumes its face-to-face meetings with bereaved parents following a short break over the summer months.

For many, September marks a new beginning – a new school term, the start of college, a new career to embark upon, but September can be a difficult month for bereaved parents.

Many milestones are achieved over the month, many milestones their beloved child will never get to mark.

On Wednesday September 21, Anam Cara will hold their second Dublin meeting of the month in the SC Day Centre, Chapel Lane, Swords at 7.15pm.

All bereaved parents from the area are welcome, regardless of the age their child died or circumstances of their death, and may simply arrive at 7.15pm.

Manager for Anam Cara, Sharon Vard said: “while family and friends might be good at marking the major milestones – anniversaries, birthdays, Christmas – it’s important to understand that less obvious occasions can also be hugely triggering.

"We launched Anam Cara back in 2008 in recognition of the need for a safe space for those bereaved, somewhere to let the mask drop, where others might understand what friends and family cannot.”

For more information on Anam Cara, call 085-2888888, email info@anamcara.ie or see www.anamcara.ie