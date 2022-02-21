Extension of autism spectrum facility in Swords to go ahead

Fingal County Council has approved the extension of an existing autism spectrum community facility at 61 Dublin Road, Swords, Co Dublin.

St Michael’s House, in partnership with Fingal County Council, is proposing to extend an autistic spectrum community facility operated by St Michael’s House in an existing bungalow at 61 Dublin Road.

The proposed new extension to the existing facility is to accommodate enhanced community centred services for adults with an intellectual disability, catering for a greater number of service users.

The new community facility will replace an existing bungalow facility located on a site at Seatown Road, Swords, which Fingal County Council intends to acquire from St Michael’s House for inclusion within the Swords Cultural Quarter development.

The proposed site for the development at 61 Dublin Road comprises .168 hectares including a car park, and will encroach into neighbouring woodland.

The project will involve the demolition of a single-storey garage conversion; construction of part single, part two-storey extension; revised site boundaries and boundary treatment incorporating a new car park, all associated infrastructure, site works and landscaping.

The proposal first went before a Local Area Committee on Thursday October 21 2021, then went to public display from Tuesday October 26 2021 to Tuesday November 23 2021.

The last day for submissions from members of the public was Wednesday December 8 2021.

The proposal returned to the Local Area Committee on Wednesday February 9 2022, then went before a full meeting of the council on Monday February 14 2022.

The report which came before the council on February 14 described the nature and extent of the development; evaluated the proposed development; listed all submissions; summarised the issues; and recommended whether the proposed development should proceed.

Speaking at the full meeting of the council, a council official stated the proposed development was accepted by the local authority in principle.

The proposed development, he said, would “contribute to a consolidation and enhancement of essential community facilities and services provided by St Michael’s House.”

The official said it was recommended that Fingal County Council proceed with the development subject to taking account of six separate recommendations of a report by the Planning & Strategic Infrastructure Department, prior to commencement on site.

Cllr Joe Newman (NP), speaking at the council meeting, said he had concerns regarding woodland trees at the site at 61 Dublin Road.

He proposed that the development proceed with a condition that it be subject to a reduction in car parking spaces on the site.

With everything that was going on with the Fingal Development Plan and with Christmas, Cllr Newman said, he felt not enough consideration had been given to this proposal and its effect on neighbouring woodland.

Swords Tidy Towns had become “a bit demoralised” with the situation, he said, and wanted to save as much woodland space as possible.

Responding to Cllr Newman, a council official said the councillor’s proposal was agreeable to the council, and the car parking facility at 61 Dublin Road would be reduced as part of any works.

The report was accepted by the council.