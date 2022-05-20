Exciting programme of events is unveiled for Fingal Cruinniú na nÓg

Fingal County Council has announced an exciting and varied programme for Cruinniú na nÓg which takes place on June 11, 2022.

Cruinniú na nÓg, Creative Ireland’s annual day of free creative activity for children and young people, has gone from strength to strength since its launch in 2018.

It is an event that is unique to Ireland and is the flagship initiative of the Creative Ireland’s programme Creative Youth which aims to “give every child practical access to tuition, experience and participation in art, music, drama and coding by 2022”.

Working In partnership with the 31 Local Authorities and supported by RTÉ, Creative Ireland works tirelessly to create a day where families and young people can participate in a wide range of fun creative activities that are all free.

Fingal County Council’s Cruinniú na nÓg programme has been collaboratively developed by the Creative & Cultural team which is made up of cross departmental representatives with skills in many different areas of expertise.

The result of the teams’ hard work is a programme full of events that is guaranteed to arouse curiosity, spark interest and ignite the imagination and most of all encourage the young people across the county to tap in to their creative side and have fun.

This year, the programming is live with an outdoor element and features events and workshops in all Fingal libraries throughout the county such as coding classes, storytelling, manga drawing, creative writing for teens and much more.

Following on from the success of the Story Trail launched in Ardgillan Castle last year, a second Fingal Story Trail will be created in Kenure woods in Rush and will follow the story of the Lonely Beast by Dublin author Chris Judge.

Fingal Arts office held an open call for proposals and four projects have been awarded through this.

These projects aim to creatively engage young people through providing access to arts practitioners of the highest standards and include projects in placemaking/architecture, music and interactive art.

Cruinniú na nÓg 2022 will be a day filled with happy memories for all of the families, children and young people that get involved.

ull programme details including information on how you can get involved are available at https://www.fingal.ie/cruinniu-na-nog-2022 or on the Fingal County Council Social Media Channels.

Mayor of Fingal Cllr. Seana O’Rodaigh said :“I am delighted to launch Fingal’s programme of events for Cruinniú na nÓg which is packed with variety and will generate great excitement among the young people of the county.

“The Cruinniu programme is an important part of the services offered to young people by Fingal and allows for access to creative activities in an inclusive and accessible way.”

AnnMarie Farrelly, Chief Executive of Fingal County Council commented “The programme being launched for Cruinniu na nÓg is testament to the commitment and imagination that has gone in to its development.

“Since 2018, the Cruinniu programme has become integral to the summer schedule of events in Fingal and a great opportunity for young people in particular to engage with creativity.”