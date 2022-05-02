‘Exceedance’ of pesticide found in Fingal’s drinking water supply

Irish Water has cautioned an exceedance for the pesticide MCPA has been detected in the Fingal public drinking water supply.

The exceedance was detected as part of its public water supply monitoring programme.

The water supply abstracts raw water from River Liffey which Irish Water reports is vulnerable to runoff from land.

Any users of any herbicide or pesticide products in the Liffey catchment are being asked to consider the vulnerability of the water supplies to pesticide contamination and the importance of this supply to the local homes and businesses in the community.

Irish Water, working in partnership with a range of organisations involved in the NPDWAG, is asking the farming community, greens keepers, grounds keepers, and also domestic users of pesticides, to consider in each case whether they need to use pesticides at all.

According to Irish Water, leaving areas unsprayed can help native flowering plant species to grow and support a range of insects including bees and other vital pollinators.

One third of Ireland’s bee species are threatened with extinction and by helping the bee population survive and thrive we are also helping to protect our precious water sources.

Farmers should bear in mind that application of herbicides reduces sward species diversity and could negatively impact on payments in future agri-environmental schemes.

Where pesticide use is considered necessary, the NPDWAG is working with local communities to ensure that best practice measures to protect drinking water sources and biodiversity are followed.

Farmers and other landholders dealing with the challenge of rushes should note Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) guidance on the sustainable management of rushes.

More information can be obtained from your local farm advisor or on www.pcs.agriculture.gov.ie/sud/waterprotection

The NPDWAG is chaired by the DAFM and involves key stakeholders from a range of Government departments and agencies, local authorities, industry representative bodies, farming organisation, water sector organisations and amenity sector organisations.

Andrew Boylan, Irish Water’s Regional Drinking Water Compliance Specialist said: “In Fingal, the exceedance of the drinking water regulations for MCPA was noted in the supply following routine sampling in July last year.

"While our consultation with the HSE has concluded that the levels seen do not represent a threat to public health, it is however undesirable and therefore imperative that users of pesticides are mindful of best practice when using herbicides or pesticides and seek out alternatives.”

Adding to this, Dr Aidan Moody, DAFM and Chair of NPDWAG commented: “We need the continued engagement of all stakeholders, working in partnership, to make further progress.

“Users of pesticides must always consider alternatives in the first instance and if the application of pesticides is considered essential, make sure that they follow best practice measures to protect water quality.”

An Irish Water video on the best practice use and application of products containing MCPA can be viewed at https://youtu.be/xQqtZ7jifUs

Information leaflets on pesticide use are also available to download from the Teagasc website at www.teagasc.ie and follow the link.

A guide providing 10 easy steps towards responsible pesticide use is available at www.pcs.agriculture.gov.ie and follow the link.