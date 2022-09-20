Ex-director of football gets Malahide United manager job

BLUEBELL UNITED 2

MALAHIDE UNITED 2

Malahide United and Bluebell United shared the spoils on Sunday afternoon in what was Alan McHugh’s last game as interim manager.

As we went to press on Tuesday the club were due to announce the appointment of ex director of football and former player Kevin Craven to the position of first-team manager, replacing Ger Coughlan who stepped down a few weeks ago.

Coughlan’s assistant McHugh will stay on as Craven’s number two and Peter Logan will complete the triumvirate in a coaching role.

Craven has extensive experience in the club. During his time as director of football he helped develop and nurture the relationship with Dundalk FC at a very innovative time for Malahide United as they were the first schoolboy club to develop a link to a League of Ireland team.

During his tenure the club has had more than 40 underage internationals and have had a number of players move across the water.

After their 2-2 draw Malahide sit 11th in the table, having had three draws and a defeat in their first four league games.

Craven was on hand to give his side the once-over on Sunday morning ahead of the offical announcement and after a high-tempo start at Capco Park Malahide took the lead from an incredible free kick.

They won the set piece five yards inside their own half and with a slight breeze at his back Jamie McGlynn decided to have a go, his looping shot was flapped at by the Bluebell keeper and the ball ended up in the back of the net.

Malahide were well in control and they took their one-goal lead into the half-time break.

Bluebell, though, have made some high-profile acquisitions, especially their strikers. Two of those new signings, Glen McAuley and Shane Stritch, put the hosts ahead in the space of 10 minutes after the restart.

Malahide then upped the tempo and they had a few chances, the introductions of Cillian Timmons and Brian Cabraley really changing the game. Sam Simpson went close and the ever-explosive Jordi Ebanda was unlucky not to score.

Their patience paid off eventually when Ciarán McGahon whipped in a cross to the back post where Timmons was on hand to finish and secure a share of the spoils.

However, Gareth Craven suffered a serious injury with 20 minutes to go and the game was delayed for a few minutes while the midfielder received treatment before leaving the ground.

Malahide are back in action on Friday night as they host Killester Donnycarney in what will be Craven’s first game in charge. Killester have played six games this season and are second in the table following three wins and a draw.

Malahide: Dylan McNulty, Carl O’Callaghan, Mammadou Doumbia Karl Melling, Jamie McGlynn, Dylan Cashin, Mark Brennan, Gareth Craven (Cillian Timmons), Ciarán McGahon, Sam Simpson (Brian Cabraley), Jordi Ebanda.