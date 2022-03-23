European champ Niamh set for hero’s welcome back home in Ballyboughal

THE village of Ballyboughal will be out in force to welcome home their boxing hero this Thursday evening following Niamh Fay’s magnificent gold medal-winning performance at the European Under-22 Championships in Croatia yesterday (Tuesday).

The former European Youth champion joined Lisa O’Rourke – who claimed light middleweight gold – in the winners’ circle by defeating Sharon Prisco of Italy in the 54kg decider on a unanimous decision.

Sporting her trademark fluorescent odd socks, Fay made a whirlwind start, rocking the Italian girl with some big right hands to take the first round honours.

Inevitably the ferocious pace dropped slightly in round two as Fay became a little more cautious, picking her moments to attack, but still she launched several big combinations and the visibly tiring Prisco was given a standing eight count by the referee with a minute remaining.

Prisco had her best moments at the start of the third and final round when her accuracy improved and she caught Fay with several good shots.

With time running out, though, the Italian fighter had left her comeback too late and a tiring Fay saw out the remaining seconds without any scares to become European U22 bantamweight champion.

Competing in this age group for the first time, there had been question marks over whether Fay could make the step up as Ireland’s strict Covid restrictions meant she missed many major competitions and had to watch from her sitting room as the girl she beat in the European Youth decider in 2019 – Nikolina Cacic – fought in last summer’s Olympics.

But Fay, from the Phoenix of Ballyboughal club, has proved all the doubters wrong in fantastic style after a marathon four fights in seven days.

First she beat Ukraine number one Anastasia Lesinska by a 12-point margin last Wednesday and then overcame Finland number one Joanna Hakarainen by 11 points, before defeating Great Britain’s top bantamweight Grace Olivia Holmes in Sunday’s semi-final by nine points.

Now Fay, with a European gold medal around her neck, is preparing to fly home from Croatia with the rest of the Irish team and she will be guaranteed a huge welcome when she arrives back in Ballyboughal tomorrow (Thursday) at around 9pm.