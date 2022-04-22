Elevated levels of E-Coli detected in the Ward and Broadmeadow rivers

Elevated levels of E-Coli have been detected by Fingal County Council on the Ward and Broadmeadow rivers, it has been revealed.

River monitoring on the Ward and Broadmeadow rivers indicates elevated levels of E-Coli downstream but also "significant and variable levels of E-Coli upstream” of the Swords Wastewater Treatment Plant outfall, a report from the local authority has confirmed.

It has not been possible to determine if the elevated levels of E-Coli are as a direct result of the Wastewater Treatment Plant outflow, or as a result of agricultural run-off and bird activity.

Cllr David Healy (GR), tabling a motion at Local Area Committee meeting, asked that the Chief Executive report on discussions with Irish Water and the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) subsequent to a motion being agreed at the committee in February 2020.

Noting in reference to the February 2020 motion that “we’re at risk of having the same discussion we had over two years ago”, Cllr Healy, responding to a council official, said councillors were already aware that testing did not form part of the licence granted to the Swords Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Cllr Healy said Dublin City Council, on behalf of the four local authorities, told the EPA that the Broadmeadow Estuary is used for water sports, and that while it is not a designated bathing area, the local authority would ensure the water is suitable for contact water sports.

On this basis, Cllr Healy said, the licence was granted.

Since then, he said, responsibility for water testing has been handed over to Irish Water, with the council responsible for “other” water testing.

When the EPA granted the licence, he said, they did not require testing of bacteriological emission levels or an assessment on the impact on the estuary.

“We don't appear to have moved on because we have a report back today saying we can go talk to them – that’s what we asked for two years ago”, Cllr Healy said.

According to Cllr Healy, a licence was granted to Swords Wastewater Treatment Pant on the basis the estuary would be “good enough” for water sports “yet no-ne is doing any monitoring.”

A council official noted there is “no requirement” for microbiological quality testing at Swords in the licence and no review is being sought by the plant at the moment.

Monitoring takes place “on a daily basis” at Swords, which covers “the main water safety parameters”, he said.

According to the official, the council has undertaken its own water monitoring on Broadmeadow River, which feeds into the estuary.

There is a “slight” increase of E-Coli detected downstream of the Wastewater Treatment Plant, but whether this can be attributed to the plant itself “is another issue.”

Stating he “wouldn’t necessarily accept we’ve done nothing in two years”, the official noted proceedings were hampered by the outbreak of Covid-19.

Cllr Healy requested that the council liaise with Irish Water and the EPA again on the issue and report back to the council at the June committee meeting.

The report was noted by the Area Committee.