Elderly man’s life saved by swift actions of detectives in Ballyboughal store

The life of an elderly man was saved at Ballyboughal Mace store thanks to the quick actions of two plain-clothes detectives and the presence of a publicly accessible defibrillator at the store.

They broke through the glass case where the defibrillator was stored outside the store and applied the machine while performing CPR on the man.

Having revived the elderly man, an ambulance was called to the scene and a potentially tragic situation was averted as the victim of the heart attack was taken to Beaumont Hospital to begin his recovery.

His life was saved not only by the swift actions of the detectives on the scene but by the foresight of Ballyboughal Community Council who raised funds for the public defibrillator and installed it at the store, approximately eight months ago.

Vicky McGauley is the chairperson of Ballyboughal Community Council and she told the Fingal Independent how the incident had proved the need for the public defibrillators in our towns and villages.

Vicky was delighted the machine had been put to good use and had saved a man’s life but said none of this would have been possible without the co-operation of the wider Ballyboughal community who came together to raise money for the life-saving machine.

The Ballyboughal Community Council first sought and won funding for the defibrillator from Fingal County Council which partly paid for the machine but Vicky said it was the fundraising of the ‘Mothers and Others’ group within Ballyboughal GFC and the members of Ballyboughal Athletic Club that secured the machine for the village.

There are already defibrillators in Ballyboughal GFC and at the local National School but Vicky said the community council wanted a machine in a more public place that was ‘publicly accessible’.

Vicky said they have been told that the defibrillators ‘saved the man’s life’ on that fateful day in the Mace store and the incident ‘proves the worth of putting the publicly accessible defibrillators in the village’.

The value of the machine is known and appreciated in the community, she told the Fingal Independent.

‘We installed the machine about 18 months ago and every three months we check the battery. This is the first time it has been pressed into use and we know it saved that man’s life,’ Vicky said.

The Community Council is committed to rolling out further publicly accessible defibrillators and Vicky says it’s the group’s intention to apply to Fingal County Council for funding for a further machine outside the O'Connor’s, the village pub.

She said that funding is available under the Community Enhancement Fund and the community council are hopeful of securing the funds needed for the new machine.

Of course, Vicky hopes that the village’s network of defibrillators are never used again but when they are needed, as this latest incident proves, they can be quite literally, a lifesaver.