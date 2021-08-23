Dublin

Elderly man’s life saved by swift actions of detectives in Ballyboughal store

Vicky McGauley and Stephanie Davis O'Brien of Ballyboughal Community Council at Mace in Ballyboughal where a man's life was saved using a public access defibrillator. (pic by Fintan Clarke) Expand

Vicky McGauley and Stephanie Davis O'Brien of Ballyboughal Community Council at Mace in Ballyboughal where a man's life was saved using a public access defibrillator. (pic by Fintan Clarke)

Dublin

John Manning

The life of an elderly man was saved at Ballyboughal Mace store thanks to the quick actions of two plain-clothes detectives and the presence of a publicly accessible defibrillator at the store.

An elderly man suffered a cardiac arrest at the Mace store in Ballyboughal and two plain-clothes Garda detectives who happened to be on the store at the time, came to his rescue.

They broke through the glass case where the defibrillator was stored outside the store and applied the machine while performing CPR on the man.

